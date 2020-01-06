Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Iran says it will abandon the nuclear agreement

Two days after the US UU. Kill an important Iranian commander, Tehran appeared on Sunday before everyone, but abandoned a historic nuclear agreement that reached in 2015 with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Iran's announcement that its nuclear program "will not have production limitations, including enrichment capacity," was one of the biggest consequences so far in the chaotic aftermath of the assassination in Baghdad of the commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, the Official de facto No. 2.

Iran said it would return to nuclear limits if US sanctions were lifted, which President Trump imposed on the country after withdrawing the United States from the nuclear agreement in 2018. But amid widespread anger and mourning in Iran, it is expected that Tehran responds to US interests, and Trump has said the United States could attack sites in Iran if the country retaliates.

Answers: US allies in the Middle East, fearing they could pay a price for the murder of General Suleimani, have remained silent about it. And the head of foreign policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to Brussels to talk.