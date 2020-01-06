Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Iran says it will abandon the nuclear agreement
Two days after the US UU. Kill an important Iranian commander, Tehran appeared on Sunday before everyone, but abandoned a historic nuclear agreement that reached in 2015 with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.
Iran's announcement that its nuclear program "will not have production limitations, including enrichment capacity," was one of the biggest consequences so far in the chaotic aftermath of the assassination in Baghdad of the commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, the Official de facto No. 2.
Iran said it would return to nuclear limits if US sanctions were lifted, which President Trump imposed on the country after withdrawing the United States from the nuclear agreement in 2018. But amid widespread anger and mourning in Iran, it is expected that Tehran responds to US interests, and Trump has said the United States could attack sites in Iran if the country retaliates.
Answers: US allies in the Middle East, fearing they could pay a price for the murder of General Suleimani, have remained silent about it. And the head of foreign policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to Brussels to talk.
Australia's prime minister faces criticism as forest fires break out
The exceptionally brutal forest fires that affect Australia so far have consumed an area larger than Switzerland, killing 24 people since October and causing thousands of community evacuations along the southeast coast. The damage is It is expected to worsen in the coming weeks amid extremely arid conditions.
A fight for a factory highlights the economic crisis in Italy
The populist-led government of Italy is immersed in a high-risk struggle over the future of a giant steel mill with a checkered environmental record. If the factory closes, it could affect the stability of the national economy and raise doubts about the government's ability to provide stability to foreign investors.
The struggle for the steel mill is "an emblem of what afflicts Italy: declining industry, random regulation and volatile policies." writes our head of the Rome office, Jason Horowitz.
Context: In the last decade, Italy's economy has experienced its lowest growth rates since the country was formed in the 19th century, says a leading Italian economist. The steel mill, which employs more than 10,000 people, is located in a southern region that already has dizzying unemployment rates.
The Saudi dissident who sued the kingdom
After moving to Britain, Ghanem al-Masarir found his voice on YouTube, where his satirical videos about his native Saudi Arabia have been viewed more than 300 million times.
But after Mr. al-Masarir was silently warned about a Saudi plot to kidnap him, he discovered that his smartphones were infected with spyware. Then, the British police visited his home to deliver an official warning about a threat to his life.
He is now suing Saudi Arabia in a British court. "It's essentially the mafia," he said. "Except they have diplomatic passports and lots of money."
Carlos Ghosn: Japanese officials on Sunday defended their justice system as fair, following the dishonest escape from the country's car executive last month. Mr. Ghosn is now in Lebanon, and his next move is something that nobody knows.
Croatia: In a rare victory for a leftist official in Central Europe, a former prime minister, Zoran Milanovic, He won a disputed presidential election on Sunday. His victory is significant in part because Croatia assumed the presidency of the European Union on January 1, and the country will have the task of supervising Britain's divorce from the block this month.
Drunk Driver: A motorist with a blood alcohol level almost four times the legal limit crashed a car against young German tourists while crossing a road in northern Italy on Sunday, killing six people and injuring 11 others.
Venezuela: Lawmakers aligned with the country's repressive leader, Nicolás Maduro, blocked the re-election of Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader, as head of the National Assembly, snatching control of the last political institution still dominated by the opposition.
Harvey Weinstein: A trial against the dishonored Hollywood tycoon that begins today in New York City will be seen as proof of whether the legal system can provide justice to the victims who helped ignite the #MeToo movement.
Hong Kong: In the first major shake of leadership in the semi-autonomous territory after seven months of often violent protests, the Chinese central government abruptly replaced its main representative of Hong Kong.
Boeing Europe regulators plan to fly to Seattle this week to test new software for the 737 Max, the plane involved in two fatal accidents. But it is said that new problems arise with the plane, including concerns with the wiring that helps control its tail.
Veganism: A British court ruled that ethical veganism qualifies under the British Equality Law as a philosophical belief, and that it must be protected against discrimination in the workplace.
Snapshot: Above, a newborn girl in the Nunavik region in northern Quebec. Inuit midwives in Canada are claiming the right of pregnant women to choose to give birth in their hometown.
The golden balloons: "Fleabag,quot; and "1917,quot;, the epic of World War I by Sam Mendes, were among the winners. We have live coverage and a look at the highlights of fashion on the red carpet.
What we are hearing: The 2016 interview of Terry Gross's "Fresh Air,quot; with author Viet Thanh Nguyen, who is also a contributing opinion writer for The Times. Kevin McKenna, deputy editor of business, says: "I read his recent essay, in which he wrote that being able to show affection for his children is a luxury that his refugee parents never had, and he returned to this interview to see more of his remarkable History of lifetime."
The medieval system works quite well. But it requires that every fourth year be leap, and 2020 is one. We will have an additional day, on February 29, to re-align the calendar with the real time it takes for the Earth to go around the sun: 365.24 days.
To keep the calendar in balance, every century we skip the leap year, and every fourth century we don't. (For those of you who plan well in advance, the next jump will be 2100).
Another marker: Earth's elliptical orbit means that there is a point when the planet is farthest from our star, and another when it is closer.
You may not have noticed, but that closest pass, known as perihelion, occurred over the weekend. The furthest point will arrive in early July.
Looking for something earlier and more obvious to celebrate? Our next solar marker is an equinox. "Day,quot; and "night,quot; will be divided equally on March 19 or 20 (depending on your time zone).
