Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

"We have had completely threatened villages that had never been threatened before," said Gladys Berejiklian, the prime minister of New South Wales, this week.

The last: Smoke Rescue efforts stalled on Monday, but light rain and fresh wind provided some relief. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been criticized for his late response to the fires, said the government will spend 2 billion Australian dollars, or about 1.3 billion dollars, over the next two years in recovery efforts.

Impact: At least 1,600 houses have been destroyed in New South Wales and Victoria. In comparison, about 70 homes were affected in the two states during the last fire season.

How to help: We compile a list of reliable organizations and fundraisers to investigate whether you want to help those affected by the fires.