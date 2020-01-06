Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

When Australian fires hit unexpected places
The bushy regions of the country have always burned, but climate change, a one-year drought and the expansion of deeper communities in rural areas have put more people at a much greater risk.
The population outside the big cities has grown by about 10 percent in the last decade, driven by new subdivisions around the cities on the southeast coast.
"We have had completely threatened villages that had never been threatened before," said Gladys Berejiklian, the prime minister of New South Wales, this week.
The last: Smoke Rescue efforts stalled on Monday, but light rain and fresh wind provided some relief. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been criticized for his late response to the fires, said the government will spend 2 billion Australian dollars, or about 1.3 billion dollars, over the next two years in recovery efforts.
Impact: At least 1,600 houses have been destroyed in New South Wales and Victoria. In comparison, about 70 homes were affected in the two states during the last fire season.
How to help: We compile a list of reliable organizations and fundraisers to investigate whether you want to help those affected by the fires.
At Jawaharlal Nehru University, a leafy campus in New Delhi, a crowd broke into dormitories, broke windows, attacked doctors and shouted: "Hail, Lord Ram!", A reference to a Hindu god who has become a shout of battle for the extreme Hindu right. nationalists
Some students accused the police of complicity, and videos posted on social media seemed to show agents waiting while they beat the students.
Context: The students said the attack was related to protests between campus groups over rate increases. They also said that the attackers attacked the liberal leaders of the student body and those who had expressed their opposition to Hindu nationalist policies.
Taiwan points the finger at China
While Taiwan is preparing for an important election this week, officials and researchers fear that China is experimenting with the manipulation of social networks to influence voting.
Surveys suggest that Beijing's hard ways could be counterproductive and encourage voters to embrace President Tsai Ing-wen, who opposes close ties with the continent, but Beijing may be turning to more subtle methods of the digital age to inflame and divide.
Mysterious Disease: China is quick to identify a pneumonia-like illness that has made 59 people sick in the central city of Wuhan, and created a panic around the region, where the memory of an outbreak of a dangerous respiratory disease known as SARS remains fresh . No deaths have been reported, but seven people are seriously ill.
The deposed Shah of Iran
When President Trump ordered an attack on Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani de Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida, was not the first time that the State of the Sun appeared in an American-Iranian drama.
In early 1979, the Iranian shah, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, who had remained in power thanks in part to a coup led by the CIA in 1953, fled an internal uprising against his fierce government. To get help to move him to the United States, US officials turned to David Rockefeller, a banker who considered the deposed shah as a valued customer.
The Carter administration distrusted the relocation plan after a mafia briefly seized the US embassy in Tehran. But Mr. Rockefeller persisted, and that fall, the sha was allowed to fly to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, en route to New York, where he would receive cancer treatment.
Iranian students retaliated days later by taking the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and taking 50 Americans hostage. The sha quickly left the United States, but the hostage crisis would last 444 days and placate relations between the United States and Iran for decades.
