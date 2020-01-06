You can't miss this One Tree Hill meeting at the Golden Globes

The crows gather!
There was a One tree hill delivery cast in the 2020 golden balloons After the party on Sunday night. Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg Y Danneel Ackles everyone attended the Fashion and Warner Bros. bash, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. While there, the trio participated in Fashion series of elevators of the magazine, during which they gave a nod to their beloved television show.
Bush and Ackles, whose characters Brooke Davis and Rachel Gatina were cheerleaders, had pom poms in the video. Meanwhile, Greenberg, whose character Jake Jaglieski appeared on the Ravens basketball team for a period of time, dribbled a basketball.
"Come on Crows!" the subtitle of the Instagram video, filmed by Douglas Friedman, read. "The cast of One Tree Hill meets in the #InStyleWBGlobes elevator!"
It's hard to believe that it's been almost eight years since the CW series went on the air. So is! The last episode aired on April 4, 2012.
The cast of the program became very close during filming, so much so that they have had several meetings over the years.
Also, as cast fans can already know, Oth stars Hilarie Burton, Tyler hilton, Lee Norris Y Colin Fickes they all appear in the Christmas film Lifetime, A christmas wish.
Look at the latest One tree hill Reunion up! And look below to see all the meetings that took place at the 2020 Golden Globes!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202006 / rs_634x1024-200106051107-634-Nina-Dobrev-Paul-Wesley-2020-Golden-Globe-Awards-Inside-Party-Pics-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 and output quality = 90 "data-id =" 1060818″ alt=”Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Golden Globes 2020, Inside Party Pics”/>
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for InStyle
The Vampire Diaries
Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder attended Sunday Fashion and the post-Warner Bros. Golden Globes party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The trio played Elena Gilbert, Stefan Salvatore and Damon Salvatore, respectively, in the hit series.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202005 / rs_600x600-200105164507-kidman.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1060333″ alt=”Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Golden Globes 2020″/>
ME!
Big little lies
The cast of Big Little Lies met at the Hollywood awards ceremony. Dern and Kidman even shared an interview about Live from the red carpet!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202005 / rs_1024x759-200105190118-1024-Reunions-at-the-Globes-Mamma-Mia.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1060605″ alt=”Stellan Skarsgard, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Balloon Meetings, 2020 Golden Globes”/>
fake images
my mother
What a night for my mother alums! Streep was nominated, Skarsgard won and Brosnan's two sons were the Golden Globe Ambassadors.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202005 / rs_1024x759-200105181756-1024-Reunions-at-the-Globes.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1060554″ alt=”Jennifer Aniston, Christina Applegate, Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Balloon Meetings, 2020 Golden Globes”/>
fake images
friends
Will they be there for each other tonight? Despite not winning, we are sure that this group will celebrate at a later party.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202005 / rs_1024x759-200105171657-1024-Reese-Witherspoon-Joaquin-Phoenix-Golden-Globes-Reunion.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1060446″ alt=”Reese Witherspoon, Joaquin Phoenix, Balloon Meetings, Golden Globes 2020″/>
Todd Williamson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
Walk the line
These two portrayed June Carter Y Johnny Cash in Walk the line in 2005. They clearly still love each other very much!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202005 / rs_1024x759-200105182211-1024-Reunions-at-the-Globes-Ellen-Show.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1060561″ alt=”Ellen DeGeneres, Laura Dern, Meetings in the Balloons, Golden Globes 2020″/>
fake images
Ellen
Two legends in a space. The Golden Globes were a great night for these Ellen veterans
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202005 / rs_1024x759-200105202601-1024 — 3-Split-cate-blanchett-sandra-bullock-awkwafina-me-1520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1060687″ alt=”Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Awkwafina, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images; FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images; Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Ocean & # 39; s 8
We are sure that Bullock and Blanchett are more than proud of their Ocean & # 39; s 8 co-star in his victory of the Golden Globes.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202005 / rs_1024x759-200105184719-1024-Reunions-at-the-Globes-Lady-Bird_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1060595″ alt=”Saoirse Ronan, Beanie Feldstein, Meetings in the Balloons, Golden Globes 2020″/>
fake images
Lady bird
Besties gathered! the Lady bird the students were both nominated in the Golden Globes.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202005 / rs_1024x759-200105193420-1024-Reunions-at-the-Globes-Wolf-of-Wall-Street.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1060647″ alt=”Leo Dicaprio, Margot Robbie, Martin Scorcese, Reunions at the Globes, Golden Globes 2020″/>
fake images
Wall Street Wolf
Forget Wall Street, these three A-listers met in Beverly Hills.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202005 / rs_1024x759-200105183207-1024-Reunions-at-the-Globes-Avengers.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1060578″ alt=”Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Meetings in the Balloons, Golden Globes 2020″/>
fake images
Avengers
United Avengers! These two Marvel movie stars attended the Golden Globes.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202005 / rs_1024x759-200105185140-1024-Reunions-at-the-Globes-Interview-With-a-Vampire.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1060597″ alt=”Kirsten Dunst, Brad Pitt, Balloon Meetings, Golden Globes 2020″/>
fake images
Interview with the Vampire
As time goes! Dunst watched her while she Interview with the Vampire Co-star won a Golden Globe.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202006 / rs_634x1024-200106094432-634-sophia-bush.cm.1620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1060972″ alt=”Sophia Bush, Golden Globe Party 2020″/>
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images
One tree hill
Sophia Bush met with One tree hill co-stars Bryan Greenberg and Danneel Ackles at the party after the party of InStyle and Warner Bros.
Watch Morning pop Monday at 11 a.m. for a summary of the biggest moments of the 2020 Golden Globes!