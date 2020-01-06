You can't miss this One Tree Hill meeting at the Golden Globes

The crows gather!

There was a One tree hill delivery cast in the 2020 golden balloons After the party on Sunday night. Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg Y Danneel Ackles everyone attended the Fashion and Warner Bros. bash, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. While there, the trio participated in Fashion series of elevators of the magazine, during which they gave a nod to their beloved television show.

Bush and Ackles, whose characters Brooke Davis and Rachel Gatina were cheerleaders, had pom poms in the video. Meanwhile, Greenberg, whose character Jake Jaglieski appeared on the Ravens basketball team for a period of time, dribbled a basketball.

"Come on Crows!" the subtitle of the Instagram video, filmed by Douglas Friedman, read. "The cast of One Tree Hill meets in the #InStyleWBGlobes elevator!"

It's hard to believe that it's been almost eight years since the CW series went on the air. So is! The last episode aired on April 4, 2012.