You can do the carnival with Tanya Sam of RHOA this year: she reveals details in the Instagram post

It is safe to say that Tanya Sam is a favorite of fans of season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Bravolebrity announced on Instagram that you can recreate the epic Toronto carnival trip of the ladies because it will return this year.

Carnival is a celebration that takes place in several important cities where people of all colors come out to celebrate Caribbean culture. During the episodes that are currently broadcasting, the ladies are in Canada preparing to complain and joke about the fun event.

Tanya turned to Instagram to tell her followers that she is preparing plans for this year.

His Instagram post said: "Who is coming with me? ⁣ We had a lot of fun last summer at the Toronto Carnival – tune in this Sunday to see part 2 of #RHOA while we take care of my hometown of Toronto 🇨🇦 ⁣

⁣ And bring everyone back with me this summer for another epic weekend !! We're going to party, we're going to lemon, we're going to party! 💃🏽 The package will include the hotel, the King & Queens exhibition event, the CarnivalNationz costume and the parade more, the ItsTanyaTime cocktail day party and the soca dance class party and much more! ⁣ Join me from July 30 to August 2, 2020 for the Toronto Carnival ⁣

Reserve your place now! Www.TorontowithTanya.com ".

This is the perfect opportunity for those who went to Twitter to praise Tanya's cheerful and fun personality during the first part of the trip outside the country.

Fortunately, if you are lucky enough to get a place to celebrate with the personality of RHOA, you will not have to spend time removing snakes, which is exactly what the ladies will do in the last installment of the show.

If you have not been aware of what is happening, there is a snake among the group that allegedly recorded Cynthia Bailey speaking negatively about Nene Leakes.

Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and Kenya will plot a plan to make the number one suspect Yovanna Momplaisir speak.

