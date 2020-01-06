Within the parties after the 2020 Golden Globes

Once upon a time in Hollywood, the biggest stars in television and cinema celebrated all night.
After all, following the 2020 golden balloons On Sunday there was much to celebrate. Brad Pitt he took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor in a movie and made fun of his love life Y co-star Leonardo Dicaprio& # 39; s Titanic paper while Laura Dern He caught the statue of Best Supporting Actress in a Movie. In the meantime, Awkwafina He made history as the first actress of Asian descent to win the Best Actress in a category of Movie, Musical or Comedy. Plus, Tom Hanks He made everyone cry with his sweet tribute to his family.
But the real festivities began when the cameras stopped rolling. In the large number of later parties, there were meetings, toasts and, of course, a lot of dancing. And, E! The news was there for every moment, ready to give you a full access pass to the funniest night in Hollywood. So, without further ado, this is what you missed …
Netflix
At the Beverly Hilton, Moet and Chandon were flowing while the guests ate egg rolls, fried chicken sliders and meatballs served by Craig's restaurant. And, on the dessert menu: sweet pizzas and an ice cream bar. Once upon a time … in Hollywood& # 39; s Brad Pitt Y Leonardo Dicaprio celebrated the great victory of the film with the Irish& # 39; s Martin Scorsese Y Robert Di Niro. "Brad was in a very good mood and very sociable with everyone," a witness told E! News. On the dance floor, he happily took selfies with the fans before disappearing into the crowd.
In the meantime, Jennifer Aniston was "inseparable,quot; from Jason Bateman& # 39; wife, Amanda AnkaY Sandra Bullock. Aniston and Bullock even danced to Virgin& # 39; Holiday & # 39; together. He added the inside information, "It was nice!" Elsewhere, DiCaprio talks on a couch with his girlfriend. Camila Morrone and his mother Lucila Solá While Scarlett Johansson Y Colin Jost get up to date with Greta Gerwig Y Billy Eichner. In addition, there was a Vampire Diaries reunion as Nina Dobrev go out with ex Ian Somerhalder and wife Nikki Reed. Other guests included Portia De Rossi, Ellen Degeneres, Pharrell, Laura Dern, Rami Malek Y Lucy Boynton.
CAA
Guests included Taron Egerton, Olivia Colman, Ansel Elgort, Hailey Bieber Margaret Qualley, Jaden Smith, Ben Platt, Jessica Alba Shay mitchell, Glen powell,Sophia Bush Y Malin Ackerman They met at Sunset Tower to celebrate. After switching to a black dress, Taylor Swift arrived with love Joe alwyn. The duo mixed around the party, looking "inseparable and really in love," a source said. "Taylor put his arm on Joe and leaned down to kiss him."
Pitt and Aniston met with a quick greeting and a friendly conversation. "They approached once they looked inside and looked happy when they started hugging and greeting," the eyewitness explained. "They tried to be discreet." In the meantime, Kerry Washington He had an absolute blast during girls night. She danced Beyoncéblows and then joined on the dance floor Reese witherspoon! Together they danced to UsherY Justin Timberlake. Daniel CraigOn the other hand, he refused to dance and then accidentally dropped his cocktail on the floor.
Jennifer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez mixed in on the party, stopping to chat with Aniston, Witherspoon, Rachel WeiszAlba and Guy osery. He added the inside information, "Everyone wanted to talk to J.Lo!" Elsewhere, DiCaprio and Morrone dated their mother and stepfather. Al Pacino While Nina Dobrev danced and chatted with Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert. Timothée Chalamet wandered around the matter while Lily Rose Depp He sat at a table with some girlfriends. Later he left the party alone.
When she left the party, Johansson thanked Billie lourd, shouting: "I love you,quot; when he got in his car with Jost. Later in the night, the police arrived after a guest passed out inside.
HBO
The event full of stars at the Beverly Hilton brought out Henry WinklerElgort Helen Mirren, Larry david, Awkwafina Mitchell and many more. After arriving together Jason MomoaY Lisa Bonet He greeted Mirren and Momoa kissed the superstar on the cheek. Then he went to the bar with some friends. Shortly after, Zoë Kravitz He entered the party and immediately addressed his stepfather. The trio talked as a family before Momoa and Bonet met with some executives.
A ravenous Kiernan Culkin He sat at the table alone while eating the food. Later, he was joined by Succession co-stars, included Sarah Snook and his mother on screen Hiam Abbass. Meanwhile, Awkwafina took selfies with fans, Shay Mitchell got excited about her newborn daughter and Chris Harrison go out with his girlfriend Lauren Zima.
InSyle and Warner Bros.
Ariel Winterand boyfriend Luke Benwald They only had eyes for each other at the Beverly Hilton. While playing "Wonderwall,quot; by Oasis, the actress took her love to the dance floor. She sang and banged her fist in the air with the catchy melody. As the night progressed, the duo stayed on the dance floor, singing and dancing while the DJ played blow after blow. She lifted her glass in the air when Lizzo"Truth Hurts,quot; went on and, during J.Lo's "Ain & # 39; t It Funny,quot;, she was nibbling at her man, then turned her face towards him so they could share a brief kiss.
Bachelorette party& # 39; s Hannah brown He was "ready to have fun," a witness said while Bella Thorne Get carried away with some girlfriends, laughing and drinking while you are on the dance floor. Kate Beckinsale Y Kelly machine gun He spoke at length, making intense eye contact before Thorne interrupted his conversation. In the meantime, Paris Hilton He came hand in hand with an appointment. "She was touching and rubbing her neck," the source added. "Then they left together."
Other guests included Laverne Cox, Nicole ScherzingerY Skylar Astin.
– Report by Alli Rosenbloom, Amanda Williams and Spencer Lubitz.