Within the parties after the 2020 Golden Globes

Once upon a time in Hollywood, the biggest stars in television and cinema celebrated all night.

After all, following the 2020 golden balloons On Sunday there was much to celebrate. Brad Pitt he took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor in a movie and made fun of his love life Y co-star Leonardo Dicaprio& # 39; s Titanic paper while Laura Dern He caught the statue of Best Supporting Actress in a Movie. In the meantime, Awkwafina He made history as the first actress of Asian descent to win the Best Actress in a category of Movie, Musical or Comedy. Plus, Tom Hanks He made everyone cry with his sweet tribute to his family.

But the real festivities began when the cameras stopped rolling. In the large number of later parties, there were meetings, toasts and, of course, a lot of dancing. And, E! The news was there for every moment, ready to give you a full access pass to the funniest night in Hollywood. So, without further ado, this is what you missed …