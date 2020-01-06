Windy City Rehab Stars sued for home fraud of over $ 1 million

The new year has had a difficult start for the stars of the HGTV program. Windy City Rehab.
Alison Victoria Y Donovan Eckhardt They are among several defendants named in a lawsuit filed by the owners of a $ 1 million home in the Chicago area that appears in the series. According to the documents obtained by E! News, Anna and James Morrissey are suing fraud after allegedly discovering several defective features in the residence.
According to the complaint, Morrissey alleges that there are "leaks and water penetration,quot; in different areas of the house. In addition, the couple states that an overhead shower "drained the kitchen ceiling every time it was used."
It is not exactly the home sweet home that the couple was looking for.
Additional problems listed in the lawsuit include a supposed crooked front door, crumbling exterior mortar, problems with the garage floor and roof. They seek damages resulting from the alleged fraud of the accused, due to their emotional anguish and imposition of punitive damages.
Beyond these supposed problems with property, external reports allude to a crumbling society between Alison and Donovan.
According to the text messages published in the Chicago Sun Times, the two no longer have a working relationship.
In an alleged text message conversation with Anna about a check from one of the Donovan accounts that had bounced, Alison revealed that tensions between the couple reached a record high. "If I have to cover your part, I will," he supposedly wrote. "I don't want him to play with my life or my business more than he has already done."
Victoria had previously published in July last year that she was working with a new contractor, leaving many wondering about the fate of her program. As of now, the second season of Windy City Rehab It will still be issued as planned in April 2020.
