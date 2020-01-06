Will Tua Tagovailoa go to the NFL Draft? Alabama quarterback chooses to be professional

Tua Tagovailoa answered on Monday the long-awaited question of whether to leave for the 2020 NFL Draft or return for a final season in Alabama.

The third-year quarterback will give up his senior season in Alabama and testify early for the NFL draft, he announced Monday.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020: Where will Tua Tagovailoa go after leaving Alabama?

With his statement, Tagovailoa joins Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, catcher Jerry Jeudy and deep Xavier McKinney as players who jump early to the NFL Draft. He ends his career in Alabama after having completed 474 of 684 passes (69.3 percent) for 7,442 aerial passing yards, 87 scores at 11 interceptions and a passer rating of 199.4 in his career.

It seems that the Tagovailoa injury suffered on November 16 against the state of Mississippi, a fractured hip and dislocated posterior wall, was not enough to deter NFL teams from giving it a first-round qualification. In fact, Alabama coach Nick Saban said on December 30 that Tagovailoa was one of the few Crimson Tide players who received a draft score in the top 15.

The main concern after his injury to the Bulldogs was whether he could play again, but the immediate action of the Alabama medical staff resulted in an "excellent,quot; prognosis. Tagovailoa is expected to start throwing the ball sometime in the spring.

That said, the question remains whether a rookie Tagovailoa will be immediately thrown into the NFL. He is "optimistic,quot;, he can play in 2020, but any team that recruits him should give him time to adapt to the speed of the NFL, keep the playbook in memory and, if he needs it, finish the rehabilitation.

As to where in the draft Tagovailoa could fall, the simulated draft of Sporting News places it in the general selection number 5, owned by the Miami Dolphins.