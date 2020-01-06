Will Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham star in Ek Villain 2 together?



Sidharth Malhotra and the protagonist of Shraddha Kapoor, Ek Villain, obtained good results at the box office in 2014. The film crossed the mark of 100 million rupees in a few days, and now Mohit Suri returns with a sequel to his successful musical thriller. According to the latest reports, John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur are in talks for the sequel, Ek Villain 2. The filmmaker has met with the two actors and it is known that both are very excited about the premise. While nothing is revealed about the protagonist, sources say that John and Aditya will face each other in the movie. This will be the first time that John and Mohit Suri will work together. Meanwhile, Aditya and Mohit have collaborated before in Aashiqui 2 and in the next Malang release.







While Aditya Roy Kapur has Sadak 2 and Malang scheduled to premiere in 2020, John Abraham has several films in progress, starting with the sequel to Satyameva Jayate with Divya Khosla Kumar, Attack with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet and Mumbai Saga with Emraan Hashmi. We are eager to see this duo on the big screen, and you?