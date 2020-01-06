Wilfried Zaha: the ambition of trophies by Crystal Palace sees him partner with a new agent | Soccer news

The palace president, Steve Parish, has previously stated that he would allow the player to go to the right club in January at the right price





Wilfried Zaha has changed agents, and the Ivory Coast international still wants to leave Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha's desire to win important honors during his career fueled his decision to hire super agent Pini Zahavi, with the striker still intending to move away from Crystal Palace.

The agreement to partner with the renowned Israeli negotiator and separate from his former agent Will Salthouse was concluded in the last 72 hours.

It is seen as a clear indication that the Ivory Coast international still wants to get away from Selhurst Park as soon as possible.

Crystal Palace chief Roy Hodgson has said he is relaxed about Wilfried Zaha's future

While a transfer in January is not ruled out, it is believed that a change in the summer is more likely.

Zaha knows that his future may be outside the Premier League, with only a handful of clubs across Europe that have the funds to consider such an agreement.

Last summer, Palace rejected an offer, which is believed to be around £ 70 million from Everton, with President Steve Parish resisting for around £ 80 million, which led Zaha to submit a transfer request to the club.

Arsenal also saw a rejected £ 40 million offer from Palace for the 27-year-old during the previous transfer window, while there was also interest from Napoli.

More recently, long-time Chelsea fans have revived their interest in the extreme with the lifting of their transfer ban, and Zahavi is known to be a good friend of Chelsea's owner, Roman Abramovich.

