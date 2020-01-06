Wiley makes fun of Stormzy's collaboration with Ed Sheeran on Diss's new song

%MINIFYHTML27c0bb8cdc3fc05d60cf6d8b347e48a29% %MINIFYHTML27c0bb8cdc3fc05d60cf6d8b347e48a210%

Adding more fuel to his enmity with the release of & # 39; Eediyat Skengman & # 39 ;, the success creator of & # 39; Heatwave & # 39; accuses the rapper of & # 39; Vossi Bop & # 39; of using music grime without care.

Legend of the grime Wiley has intensified his fief with Stormzy slamming the door for collaborating with Ed Sheeran in a new diss track without distortions.

Wiley, who once collaborated with Sheeran but who criticized him for using grimy musicians to gain credibility, has been fighting Stormzy on Twitter for "Take Me Back to London," a song that hit creator "Vossi Bop" made. With the superstar singer. Song composer.

Now, Wiley has mocked his collaboration with a new album entitled "Eediyat Skengman".

"You never cared about dirt, you just used it / Worse than Ed with your watery music," Wiley, the real name Richard Kylea Cowie Jr., spits in the lyrics.

The British rapper also mocks Stormzy, the real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., for paying tribute to "Wiley Flow," a song he released last year that refers to Wiley's contribution to the grime genre.

The 40-year-old raps, "It's not a tribute, it seems cunning, I know when a brudde and a label come together and try one / Everyone copies me, they want something from me / They don't do it However, I work because this is my ting / And I am the heavyweight champion of grime. "

Stormzy responded to Wiley's critical tweets by writing that they were in complete contrast to the private messages he had received from him.

"You are crazy because you tell me all the time as if it were a crazy love and we are brothers and then you come to the internet and act strangely and the reason that makes you see is because you know I won" I never said anything in the TL because I discussed in the network has never been my style, "he tweeted.

The 26-year-old called his rap rival "strange" and declined an invitation to "bond" and resolve their differences.