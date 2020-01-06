Why were Russell Crowe and Octavia Spencer MIA during the 2020 Golden Globes?

the 2020 golden balloons They were a matter full of stars, but some celebrities were remarkably absent from the ceremony.

On Sunday, artists on Hollywood's A list came out to attend the 77th Golden Globe Awards, organized by Ricky Gervais. While nominees like it Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Reese witherspoonY Margot Robbie Everyone attended the ceremony, fans noticed that several stars were missing in the awards program.

So where were they Russell Crowe, Octavia Spencer Y Christian bale? When Aniston and Witherspoon took the stage to perform at the top of the show, they announced Crowe as the winner of the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, for their work on The loudest voice. After announcing Crowe as the winner, Aniston told the crowd that the actor did not attend because he is at home in Australia "protecting his family,quot; from devastating fires.

Aniston read a message from Crowe, sent in case he won.