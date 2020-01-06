Why were Russell Crowe and Octavia Spencer MIA during the 2020 Golden Globes?

the 2020 golden balloons They were a matter full of stars, but some celebrities were remarkably absent from the ceremony.
On Sunday, artists on Hollywood's A list came out to attend the 77th Golden Globe Awards, organized by Ricky Gervais. While nominees like it Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Reese witherspoonY Margot Robbie Everyone attended the ceremony, fans noticed that several stars were missing in the awards program.
So where were they Russell Crowe, Octavia Spencer Y Christian bale? When Aniston and Witherspoon took the stage to perform at the top of the show, they announced Crowe as the winner of the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, for their work on The loudest voice. After announcing Crowe as the winner, Aniston told the crowd that the actor did not attend because he is at home in Australia "protecting his family,quot; from devastating fires.
Aniston read a message from Crowe, sent in case he won.
"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is based on climate change," Crowe's message began. "We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future."
Crowe also posted a video about the fires after his victory at the Golden Globes, thanking his cast and showing the work he is doing in Australia. A brilliant prize could also be seen in Crowe's video message.
Octavia Spencer He was also expected to attend the Golden Globes on Sunday, but unfortunately he is fighting the flu. The actress took Instagram to get the best out of the situation with a humorous post.
Along with a photo of the wig he had planned to wear for the ceremony, Spencer wrote: "Well, tonight the #Globes won't wear it because someone (uh, me) is congested, coughing and sweating completely." so … We thought we'd wish all the nominees the best moment tonight, especially the rookies! "
Spencer also added the hashtag #fluseason.
Ford v Ferrari Christian Bale star was also missing in action from Sunday's ceremony, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Movie, Drama. However, as E! Previously shared news, the actor was wrong and could not travel to Los Angeles for the awards show.
We wish Bale and Spencer a speedy recovery! And you can get more information about relief efforts in Australia HERE.
