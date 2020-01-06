Why Cavaliers, Wizards and Knicks are the bleakest organizations in the NBA

Fans of the most troubled teams in the NBA can at least appreciate the upward trajectory of their favorite young players.

Hawks supporters have Trae Young. Supporters of the pelicans have Brandon Ingram (and soon Zion Williamson). Grizzlies supporters have Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

But some franchises have offered their fans almost nothing to cling to in the midst of their futility. The Wizards, Cavaliers and Knicks, for example, are not only bad now, but they can also be bad for a while. While these teams remain a ping pong ball that is recovering from ensuring a potentially transformative No. 1 selection, its complex network of deficiencies makes it difficult to believe in its future.

Here's a midseason look at the challenges facing three of the most depressing teams in the NBA:

Cleveland Cavaliers (10-26)

Very often with perpetually bad teams, culture stands out as an obstacle to progress. Cleveland could have the most toxic culture in the NBA. From the anonymous destruction of young people by veterans to the anonymous destruction of rookie coach John Beilein to explosions between players and general manager Koby Altman, there is little to comfort in the past two years.

The Cavaliers will get worse before they get better. Kevin Love could be changed mid-season, and Tristan Thompson is about to reach free agency. Reliable scorer Jordan Clarkson has already been sent to Utah.

When the last remnants of the team title come out, the list that remains will probably have a hard time avoiding last place in the East. Second-year guard Collin Sexton has frustrated his teammates with his playing style. Rookie guard Darius Garland is 6-1 in size and shoots 40.3 percent from the field. Rookie forward Kevin Porter Jr made positive progress in December, but suffered a knee injury on Sunday and was unable to leave the court without assistance.

The Cleveland core will persevere under the supervision of Beilein, new to the NBA, or undergo a change of coach at a crucial stage of development. None of the options inspire hope at this time. Therefore, unless Altman obtains a commercial return that changes the game for Love AND arrives at the jackpot jackpot, don't expect the Cavaliers to be relevant again in the short term.

Washington Wizards (11-24)

The years of mismanagement of the reception office have left Washington a perennial participant in the Eastern Conference playoffs in a team that is likely to rank in the top five in the draft. The Wizards have a 116.2 worse defensive rating in the league this season and are allowing more than 120 points per game. Otto Porter Jr. and Kelly Oubre, complementary pieces capable of defending multiple positions, were exchanged last year by a group of players who are no longer in the organization. John Wall, signed with a maximum contract, has not played since December 2018 after suffering a serious Achilles injury. Davis Bertans, Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura have also been marginalized.

That has left Bradley Beal as the overcoming pastor of an unsatisfactory squad, an unfair burden for an All-Star talent at its best. He is averaging 27.8 points per game with a usage rate of 32.2 percent. He needs others to step forward.

Of the current Wizards players outside Beal, only Bryant and Bertans have always seemed to belong to an NBA starting lineup. Both are injured right now. So is rookie striker Rui Hachimura, who in his short professional career has not shown enough touch behind the goal to be effective (although he has time to improve there). Maybe Troy Brown Jr. is a role player who can stay. Maybe Moritz Wagner is a role player who can also hang out. But the sum of the parts is not pretty or promising.

Washington's dismissal of lifelong president Ernie Grunfield last April was a necessary step to repair his sterile list. Still, the Wizards seem to be at the beginning of a long reconstruction cycle that could take at least three years and potentially involve an unpopular trade in Beal.

New York Knicks (10-26)

New decade, the same Knicks.

After putting himself in free agency, New York has a list created to succeed in 1980, not in 2020. Outside Marcus Morris, the team has almost no perimeter threats. It occupies the last place in percentage of free throws (68.8), 28º in percentage of field goal (43.2) and 23º in percentage of 3 points (34.5). Their trio of shipowners (Dennis Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina and Elfrid Payton) are shooting a combined 30.3 percent from behind the arc.

The second-year center Mitchell Robinson, 21, seems to be a strong piece to build. So far, young RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox do not. Without a permanent coach to offer leadership or a respected owner to improve the long-term perspective of the organization, things are bleak in Madison Square Garden.

But hey, maybe next year it's finally the Knicks can convince another star to come to New York.