Who used what in the 2020 Golden Globes?

The 2020 Golden Globes have officially kicked the season of international awards at full speed. Setting the perfect tone for next season, this year's Golden Globes were an elegant festival. Taking the red carpet very seriously, celebrities did their best and increased the style ratio to an extremely high level.

Princess dresses, androgynous trains, sharp tux, the Golden Globes had it all on the sparkling red carpet. From the charming appearance of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to the blush of Rooney Mara when Joaquin Phoenix can't get enough of her, this day was full of moments of style that will leave you speechless.

Check out some of the best looks of the 77thGolden Globe Awards and tell us which is your favorite of the ceremony.