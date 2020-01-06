Who used what in the 2020 Golden Globes?

The 2020 Golden Globes have officially kicked the season of international awards at full speed. Setting the perfect tone for next season, this year's Golden Globes were an elegant festival. Taking the red carpet very seriously, celebrities did their best and increased the style ratio to an extremely high level.
Princess dresses, androgynous trains, sharp tux, the Golden Globes had it all on the sparkling red carpet. From the charming appearance of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to the blush of Rooney Mara when Joaquin Phoenix can't get enough of her, this day was full of moments of style that will leave you speechless.
Check out some of the best looks of the 77thGolden Globe Awards and tell us which is your favorite of the ceremony.
Glenn Close at Armani Privé
Adam Driver Burberry with wife Joanne Tucker
Christina Applegate in Pamella Roland
Idina Menzel in Paule Ka with Aaron Lohr
Olivia Colman in Emelia Wickstead
Laura Dern on YSL
Daniel Craig in Anderson and Sheppard
Sacha Baron Cohen in Dolce & Gabbana and Isla Fisher Monique Huillier
Lisa Bonet and Jason Mamoa
Joaquin Phoanix in Stella McCartney
Shailene Woodley in Balmain
Beanie Feldstein at Oscar de le Renta
Kaitlyn Dever in Valentino
Billy Porter in Alex Vinash
Awkwafina in Dior
Nicole Kidman in Versace and Keith Urban
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton
Saoirse Ronan in Celine
Lucy Boynton in Louis Vuitton
Rami Malek on YSL
Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang
Leanrdo DiCaprio in Armani
Helen Mirren in Dior
Rooney Mara in Givenchy
Reese Witherspoon at Roland Mouret
Renne Zellweger in Armani
Priyanka Chopra in Cristina Ottaviano and Nick Jonas in Prada
Brad Pitt in Brioni
Charlize Theron in Dior
Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi
Taylor Swift at Etro
Jennifer Lopez in Valentino and Alex Rodriguez
Cate Blanchet in Mary Katrantzou
Jennifer Aniston in Dior
Margot Robbie in Chanel
Ellen Degenres in Celine and Portia de Rossi
Joey King in Iris Van Herpen
Dakota Fanning in Dior
Greta Gerwig in Proenza Schouler
