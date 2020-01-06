Who used what in the 2020 Golden Globes?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Who used what in the 2020 Golden Globes?

The 2020 Golden Globes have officially kicked the season of international awards at full speed. Setting the perfect tone for next season, this year's Golden Globes were an elegant festival. Taking the red carpet very seriously, celebrities did their best and increased the style ratio to an extremely high level.

Princess dresses, androgynous trains, sharp tux, the Golden Globes had it all on the sparkling red carpet. From the charming appearance of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to the blush of Rooney Mara when Joaquin Phoenix can't get enough of her, this day was full of moments of style that will leave you speechless.

Check out some of the best looks of the 77thGolden Globe Awards and tell us which is your favorite of the ceremony.




one/ 39

Glenn Close at Armani Privé



golden balloons


two/ 39

Adam Driver Burberry with wife Joanne Tucker



golden balloons


3/ 39

Christina Applegate in Pamella Roland



golden balloons


4 4/ 39

Idina Menzel in Paule Ka with Aaron Lohr



golden balloons


5 5/ 39

Olivia Colman in Emelia Wickstead



golden balloons


6 6/ 39

Laura Dern on YSL



golden balloons


7 7/ 39

Daniel Craig in Anderson and Sheppard



golden balloons


8/ 39

Sacha Baron Cohen in Dolce & Gabbana and Isla Fisher Monique Huillier



golden balloons


9 9/ 39

Lisa Bonet and Jason Mamoa



golden balloons


10/ 39

Joaquin Phoanix in Stella McCartney



golden balloons


eleven/ 39

Shailene Woodley in Balmain



golden balloons


12/ 39

Beanie Feldstein at Oscar de le Renta



golden balloons


13/ 39

Kaitlyn Dever in Valentino



golden balloons


14/ 39

Billy Porter in Alex Vinash



golden balloons


fifteen/ 39

Awkwafina in Dior



golden balloons


sixteen/ 39

Nicole Kidman in Versace and Keith Urban



golden balloons


17/ 39

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton



golden balloons


18 years/ 39

Saoirse Ronan in Celine



golden balloons


19/ 39

Lucy Boynton in Louis Vuitton



golden balloons


twenty/ 39

Rami Malek on YSL



golden balloons


twenty-one/ 39

Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang



golden balloons


22/ 39

Leanrdo DiCaprio in Armani



golden balloons


2. 3/ 39

Helen Mirren in Dior



golden balloons


24/ 39

Rooney Mara in Givenchy



golden balloons


25/ 39

Reese Witherspoon at Roland Mouret



golden balloons


26/ 39

Renne Zellweger in Armani



golden balloons


27/ 39

Priyanka Chopra in Cristina Ottaviano and Nick Jonas in Prada



golden balloons


28/ 39

Brad Pitt in Brioni



golden balloons


29/ 39

Charlize Theron in Dior



golden balloons


30/ 39

Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi



golden balloons


31/ 39

Taylor Swift at Etro



golden balloons


32/ 39

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino and Alex Rodriguez



golden balloons


33/ 39

Cate Blanchet in Mary Katrantzou



golden balloons


3. 4/ 39

Jennifer Aniston in Dior



golden balloons


35/ 39

Margot Robbie in Chanel



golden balloons


36/ 39

Ellen Degenres in Celine and Portia de Rossi



golden balloons


37/ 39

Joey King in Iris Van Herpen



golden balloons


38/ 39

Dakota Fanning in Dior



golden balloons


39/ 39

Greta Gerwig in Proenza Schouler

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here