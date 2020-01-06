Who is Zoran Milanovic, the new president of Croatia? The | Croatia news

Zoran Milanovic, the former leftist prime minister of Croatia who was elected the country's new president on Sunday, is an experienced politician who returned after being absent from politics for three years.

Although intelligent and articulate, critics believe that the 53-year-old man is arrogant and lonely focused on his own ambitions, and that he lacks the common touch.

Plus:

With a serious attitude and a severe look, Milanovic has struggled in the past to attract common voters.

When he was appointed prime minister in 2011, after 45 years, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was perceived by many as a promising young politician, free from corruption that affects the conservative rival HDZ party.

But his government did not live up to expectations and implemented much-needed reforms, perpetuating widespread sponsorship and bad economic trends.

His SDP lost power after the 2015 elections and Milanovic resigned as head of the party after failing again in the early voting the following year.

Since then, he has run a management consulting firm whose clients have included Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, according to media reports.

Milanovic launched his hat in the presidential race last June, running as a "President with character,quot; in a blatant allusion to his reputation as being stubborn.

He previously described himself as having a "left heart and a conservative head,quot;, but has been criticized for a distant approach to his rivals and the media.

In the campaign, he promised to make Croatia a "normal and decent,quot; liberal democracy, with an egalitarian society and an independent judiciary.

Milanovic obtained 52.7 percent of the votes, while current President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who tried to unite a fractured right, obtained 47.3 percent, according to the results based on a vote count in Almost all polling stations published by the electoral commission. The participation was around 55 percent.

Born in Zagreb in 1966, Milanovic was an important law student.

An avid amateur boxer in his twenties never participated in matches, preferring to remain a training partner. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the independence war of the former Yugoslav Republic in the 1990s.

After the war, Milanovic served for three years in the mission of the European Union of Croatia and NATO in Brussels and finally joined the SDP in 1999.

He saw the party as the perfect counterweight to the "rural,quot; values ​​promoted by then-ruling HDZ, whose nationalist leader Franjo Tudjman died in December 1999.

Milanovic was elected head of the SDP in mid-2007 as the successor of his mentor, Ivica Racan, a former prime minister who died of cancer.

Milanovic is married to a doctor and has two children.