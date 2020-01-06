Where Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse stand after the sighting of Lily-Rose Depp

Don't worry, #Sprousehart fans! Lili reinhart Y Cole Sprouse They are doing well.

Despite speculation about the state of the Riverdale couple relationship, a source tells E! News that Reinhart, 23, and Sprouse, 27, "are still together." Rumors began to swirl during the night when Sprouse was seen coming out of a 2020 golden balloons after the party with friends, including the actress Lily-Rose Depp. The photos show the actor and the 20-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp Standing with your friends outside Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, apparently waiting for a ride. Depp and Sprouse were later seen nearby in Delilah, the favorite of celebrities.

Although these sightings could have aroused some eyebrows, there is nothing among celebrities, since inside information tells E! News, "Cole and Lily-Rose Depp are friends."

As for the intermittent relationship of Sprouse and Reinhart, the co-stars were recently stained on vacation together in Mexico. The couple had separated briefly during the summer months, but they met in early September.