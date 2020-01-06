When is the announcement of the Tua Tagovailoa NFL Draft? What to know about the Alabama QB decision

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is scheduled to make the biggest announcement of the low season of college football on Monday.

The third-year Alabama quarterback will decide whether to return for a final season in Tuscaloosa or leave early for the NFL Draft. At the beginning of the 2019 season, it seemed an inevitable conclusion that the person calling Crimson Tide would leave after his junior season: he was widely regarded as the main prospect of the 2020 NFL Draft, and even after players like Joe Burrow of LSU and Chase of Ohio State. Young beat him in the draft, it was still a consensus selection among the top five.

However, Tagovailoa's draft stock was hit after an injury on November 16 against the state of Mississippi. He suffered a dislocated fracture of the hip and the posterior wall, which questioned if he could ever play again. Once it was established that he was expected to recover fully, many assumed that he would go to the NFL to avoid further injuries in Alabama (he previously suffered ankle sprains on both legs).

That said, there have been rumors that Tagovailoa was not completely satisfied with his draft outlook after the injury, which caused speculation that he would return to Alabama for a fourth and final season.

Here is everything you need to know about Tagovailoa's decision:

At what time will Tua Tagovailoa announce its decision of the NFL Draft?

Tagovailoa announced that he would make his NFL Draft decision on Monday and hold a press conference with Alabama coach Nick Saban at noon ET to announce it.

I will make my decision on day 6 … God bless you and Roll Tide – Tua T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) January 2, 2020

Where will Tua Tagovailoa announce its decision of the NFL Draft?

Tagovailoa will announce its NFL Draft decision on the University of Alabama campus, in the Naylor Stone Media Room at Mal Moore Sports Center.

Tua Tagovailoa NFL Draft Actions

According to the drills of the NFL drafts by Sporting News and Yahoo Sports, it is projected that Tagovailoa will move to position number 5 in general at the Miami Dolphins. He teases him to go No. 6 to the Los Angeles Chargers and No. 7 to the Carolina Panthers by Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, respectively.

Saban, who mocks the mock drafts of the media, confirmed on December 30 that Tagovailoa had received a rating among the 15 best in the NFL Draft, one of the few players to win that distinction. Saban said he had received the qualifications on December 16.

"We only had one guy who had that rating and will not play in the game (Tide & # 39; s Jan.1 Citrus Bowl) because he is injured," Saban said on his radio show (via AL.com). "And that injury can affect his degree, unfortunately, for him, right now."