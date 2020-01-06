What's going on? MoneyBagg I delete all posts on Instagram, delete the profile picture

WENN / Avalon

This is surely unexpected. MoneyBagg Yo He has removed all posts on his Instagram account, as well as his profile picture on the social networking site, which makes people wonder what is happening to the rapper, since he had never done anything like this before.

One source alleges that MoneyBagg currently feels so "emotional" right now, hence the movement, but insider trading doesn't reveal the reason. However, one speculates that it might have something to do with his baby mom, Juicy Baby, who supposedly "stressed him out." The user claimed: "She is really crazy, pay attention to her stories and her life. It's strange." For those who need a reminder, Juicy once threatened Megan Thee Stallion after she became public with MoneyBagg.

There is also someone who predicts that MoneyBagg could be pulling a Taylor Swift and he is preparing for a new era, while another thinks that his relationship with Ari Fletcher. The two have been romantically linked to each other since the beginning of December last year, but only confirmed their romance last week by wearing matching outfits on Instagram. The rapper "Relentless Again" put on a white Palm Angels jacket and Ari dressed in a similar white tracksuit of the same brand.

It is still unclear why MoneyBagg decided to delete all posts on his Instagram account. However, some of their remaining stories have not been deleted or their posts on Twitter. His latest post on the microblogging site said: "Greetings to all women who are receiving their own money."

Meanwhile, on Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old has been promoting his collaboration with Lil Baby titled "U Played." Produced by Tay Keith, the song was released on January 3. It is unknown if the song would be included or not in his next effort.