What would happen if foreign troops are expelled from Iraq? The | Middle East

The Middle East is dealing with the assassination of Qassem Soleimani by the United States.

In an extraordinary session on Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel foreign troops.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, threatened what he calls "very large sanctions,quot; against Iraq if US troops are forced to leave.

The NATO military alliance has suspended its training mission in Iraq, for fear that soldiers may be attacked in retaliation for the murder of Iran's main military commander.

What are the consequences for Iraq and the Middle East if all foreign soldiers leave?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibaut

Guests:

Richard Weitz – Security Analyst with Wikistrat, a global risk consultant

Jean-Marc Rickli – Head of Global Risk, Geneva Center for Security Policies

Zeidon Alkinani – Independent researcher on identity policies in Iraq and the Middle East

Source: Al Jazeera