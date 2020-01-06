What single star Peter Weber learned from Hannah Brown

Peter Weberhas a lot to learn from Hannah brown.
Sure, she ruined her season High school Worse than anyone else, having to break a commitment to a liar with a girlfriend, but she emerged with her dignity intact and lots of new fans. She also had sex in The Bachelor What's new and great about what people can talk about, with Peter's help.
Now it's Peter's turn to try to find love in a group of 30 strangers, and he has learned a lot from his ex.
"I took a lot of Hannah and how she sailed her season, taking her in mine. I remember her first night when we were all standing in the living room, she was very honest with us and asked us from the beginning, please just show me that side vulnerable, "Peter tells E! News. "Be honest with me, be real, discard all this claim and how do you think she wanted us to act on the show, discard all that, and just be yourself and be real and raw. And I did exactly the same."
Hannah also ended up in a kind of nightmare situation, upon learning that her new boyfriend, Jed WyattHe had a serious girlfriend, whom he had said he was joining High school to promote his musical career. Peter knows that cheating is a possibility, but he hopes the women heard his pleas the first night.
"That is always a possibility now, as much as the attempt can try to eliminate things and discover the whole truth about someone. At the end of the day, people can hide things if they want to hide things. People can come to the program and try to trick you if They really want to do that, "he says. "I understood that, but I remember that the first night I also made a very clear point by asking women to really show me the respect I was showing them, and that I was only there for a real reason, and that was to find love, and I understand what this program can do for people later, but just please, respect me and not take advantage of it for that reason, and just be there really if you wanted to find something with me. "
Hannah herself plays a role this season, and you'll see that much will take place tonight.
"I think what everyone is going to see is a very real and raw meeting between us from the beginning," he says of his return. Who knows how long that lasts? We talk about closing. You will have to look and find out about that, but everything, I promise you, everything between the two of us, that was real, and that was a relationship that we both really cared about, and the viewers are going to see that one. "
Press play up to get more from Peter, and tune in tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC to see the beginning of Peter's journey to find love or something.