What single star Peter Weber learned from Hannah Brown

Peter Weberhas a lot to learn from Hannah brown.

Sure, she ruined her season High school Worse than anyone else, having to break a commitment to a liar with a girlfriend, but she emerged with her dignity intact and lots of new fans. She also had sex in The Bachelor What's new and great about what people can talk about, with Peter's help.

Now it's Peter's turn to try to find love in a group of 30 strangers, and he has learned a lot from his ex.

"I took a lot of Hannah and how she sailed her season, taking her in mine. I remember her first night when we were all standing in the living room, she was very honest with us and asked us from the beginning, please just show me that side vulnerable, "Peter tells E! News. "Be honest with me, be real, discard all this claim and how do you think she wanted us to act on the show, discard all that, and just be yourself and be real and raw. And I did exactly the same."