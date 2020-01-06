What is Trump's strategy for Iran? Few seem to know

%MINIFYHTML33846ef7e30c33b1aa8a93e67790074e9% %MINIFYHTML33846ef7e30c33b1aa8a93e67790074e10%

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had already been reducing tensions with Iran, Geranmayeh said, "because they have no idea how Trump will behave from one week to the next,quot; and fear being caught in the middle.

A similar confusion in Tehran, he added, could become "the biggest problem."

"If Trump is not delivering a consistent and clear message to the Iranians about what he wants," he said, "then this opens up a lot of room for many miscalculations."

The most important question, Kaye said, is what steps Iran could cause Trump to withdraw. "There is no understanding of what the final game is, what the United States is trying to achieve, when the Trump administration will be happy, and that is enough," he said.

And although judging what will cause US escalations against Iran is not straightforward, he said, those escalations have been constant enough to seem almost inevitable.

"The action on the ground has been continually punitive," he said.

Brett McGurk, who until last year was the administration's special envoy to the coalition against the Islamic State, warned his former bosses, in an article for Foreign Affairs, that his maximalist demands had not left "a plausible access road for that Iran enters the negotiations. " since no one, including the Iranians, knows what Iran is supposed to negotiate on. "

Ms. Kaye said that Iran could conclude that it should tread with extreme caution. Or you could reason that the United States poses a threat that is both existential and inflexible, forcing Tehran to bet on taking extreme measures.

"What worries me is that mixed signals, plus the perception of an existential threat," said Kaye, "could lead to drastic steps that we might not have thought possible."