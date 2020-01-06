We hope to hear from the Iranians about the rising and rising tensions of Suleimani

The New York Times has been following the latest developments in Iran and Iraq closely, and we hope to hear from more Iranians about how the assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani last week and the growing tensions with the United States are affecting his day. live today

In the days since the US drone attack in Baghdad that killed the general, Iranian leaders have promised revenge, President Trump has doubled the threats of attacking cultural sites in Iran and crowds of people have crowded the streets of Tehran to General's funeral

If you are in Iran, tell us how recent events are affecting you and your family. Have you interrupted your work and your school? What are you doing, in any case, to prepare for a growing political crisis with the United States or a wider regional conflict? Tell us about your situation below; We can post a selection of answers.