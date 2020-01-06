Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube | NBA News

Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey join Jaydee Dyer in a new episode of Heatcheck, the weekly NBA social program of Sky Sports, live on YouTube on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

A new year brings great NBA conversation points and the Heatcheck team is available to give their opinion on the biggest of them.

The enigmatic Philadelphia 76ers are still formidable at home, but they can't buy a victory along the way. When will we see your best form consistently? And if we do, to what extent do twin stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons lead the Sixers in the playoffs?

With the trade deadline within a month, speculation about the future of several big names abounds throughout the league. Once again, in the middle of a season of low performance, the great Timberwolves man, Karl-Anthony Towns, has been the subject of early business conversations. Can the All-Star Center leave Minnesota by force or can the team make moves to get the support it needs?

With the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets less than three weeks from their main meeting in Paris, British NBA journalist Mark Woods has gone to the United States to catch up with the leaders of the Eastern Conference. He will join the program to reveal what European fans can expect from Giannis Antetokonmpo, Mike Budenholzer and company when the Bucks arrive in France.

The All-Star voting is underway and Mo and Ovie will select their Eastern and Western headlines. If your recent Heatcheck exchanges are some kind of guide, you can expect some fireworks!

Finally, the couple will make their predictions about the upcoming Primetime games this weekend: Timberwolves @ Rockets (Saturday 10pm) and Jazz @ Wizards (Sunday 8:30 pm). Saturday's game will be available to watch for free through a live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

