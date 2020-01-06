Watch Ricky Gervais hilariously open the 77th Annual Golden Globes for the last time – Video

Ricky Gervais, the 58-year-old comedian, writer, musician and actor from England, opened the 77th annual Golden Globe for what he declared to be the fifth and last time. Known for his scathing humor, Ricky never thinks twice before making his audience the subject of his comic routine and makes sure that viewers at home laugh at his expense. If someone was really offended by Gervais, it is doubtful that they would have ever invited him to the NBC broadcast, but it was. Now, his eight-minute monologue is going viral and people are ringing, hoping that repeated statements that this is the last time he will host the Golden Globes are not true.

With a beer on the podium (the Golden Globes allow free drinking at the event) it seemed that Ricky didn't need alcohol to relax, or the audience. Some of the celebrities present seemed surprised and a little surprised by their routine and when Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston took the stage to present the first statue of the Golden Globe at night, they could barely maintain a serious face.

You can see the complete monologue of the Golden Globes Ricky Gervais delivered in the following video player.

Unlike the Oscars, where the host usually offers funny jokes throughout the show, Ricky's hosting tasks ended shortly after the comedy sketch. He did not continue to convey humorous anecdotes throughout the show, but fans loved his presentation.

For Monday morning, some spectators commented that Ricky Gervais should organize the next presidential elections of 2020!

Although Ricky's humor can be a bit harsh at times for those he is making fun of, NBC continues to bring Ricky Gervais back as a host and viewers don't complain.

You can watch a 20-minute compilation video with previous Golden Globe monologues by Ricky Gervais in the following video player.

Did you see the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on NBC on Sunday night? What do you think of Ricky Gervais's humor? Do you think he goes too far or do you enjoy his jokes and comic routines?

Ad

Do you think the fifth time should be your last host or NBC should bring it back?



Post views:

0 0