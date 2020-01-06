Watch Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon announce Russell Crowe as winner of the Golden Globe and deliver his speech on climate change, the Australian wildfires

It was a great victory for Russell Crowe at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, but unfortunately he couldn't be there due to the Australian wildfires, according to Todd Malm. Russell was the first prize of the night and created a gloomy atmosphere for the night. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for their own roles in The morning show and as they followed the opening monologue of Ricky Gervais and still had smiles on their faces, they quickly took a serious tone when they read aloud Crowe's prepared speech. Russell Crowe won the best performance of an actor in a limited series or a movie for the Golden Globe television category for his role as Roger Ailes in the Showtime series The loudest voice.

Jennifer Aniston read Russell Crowe's speech out loud and many at home were surprised to hear the Gladiator Star speaks so openly about Australia's wildfires and climate change. Others who addressed Australia's wildfires throughout the show included Pierce Brosnan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cate Blanchett and Ellen DeGeneres.

Although there were many celebrities who talked about other issues, particularly the upcoming presidential elections of 2020, it was certainly the Australian forest fires that dominated throughout the night.

You may see the speech that Russell Crowe wrote and Jennifer Aniston delivered by accepting the Golden Globe Award on his behalf in the next video player.

Russell Crowe wanted it to be known that he believes that Australia's wildfires are due to climate change and encouraged everyone to focus heavily on science, statistics and facts. Currently, approximately 12.35 million acres have been burned since the Australian wildfires. It is believed that half a billion animals (approximately 480 million) have lost their lives.

Russell Crowe also made it clear that he did not feel it was safe or prudent to leave his family and loved ones while Australia was burning to attend the awards ceremony.

Australian forest fires spread after the country broke heat records for its hottest day, several times in December. Temperatures as high as 107 degrees have been recorded.

You may hear other celebrities talk about Australian wildfires during their Golden Globe speeches in the following video player.

What do you think about Russell Crowe's Golden Globe acceptance speech?

Ad

Do you think Australian forest fires are due to climate change?



Post views:

0 0