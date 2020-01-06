Wales increases security ahead of US friendly at Cardiff City Stadium in March | Soccer news





Wales will play against the United States before Euro 2020

Wales will play against the United States in a friendly March, but will ensure that comprehensive security measures are applied amid growing tension in the Persian Gulf.

It is understood that the contracts are about to be exchanged between the Welsh Football Association and US Soccer for a friendly on March 30 at Cardiff City.

It will be the first time that an important part of the US national sport. UU. Visit the United Kingdom since Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed by an American air strike last week.

US President Donald Trump says he ordered the attack to avoid a conflict, but Iran has promised severe reprisals against the United States.

US Soccer postponed its training camp for men in Qatar on Saturday after what they described as "developing tensions,quot; in the Persian Gulf, they are now celebrating their annual January camp at the IMG Academy in Florida.

The FAW was always aware that housing the US. UU. For the first time in men's international football, it would present unique security challenges.

But it is understood that some measures have already intensified because President Trump sent 3,000 more troops to the Middle East and threatened to attack Iranian cultural sites.

The FAW can also count on its experience of working closely with security agencies, as it hosted the 2017 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Principality Stadium.

United States will play against Wales in March

The United States, which will include players like Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic and Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin, will play the Netherlands in Eindhoven on March 26 and wanted another game on their European tour.

Gregg Berhalter's team was prepared to train in Doha from January 5 to 25 in preparation for their first 2020 game, against Costa Rica in California next month.

The only time the two countries met was in May 2003 when the United States won 2-0 in a friendly in San Jose.

The first warm-up match of the 2020 European Championship in Wales will be against Austria on March 27.

The game will mark the return of the national team to the Liberty stadium in Swansea after an absence of seven years, with Croatia being the last visitors there in February 2013.

Ryan Giggs' team will play two more friendlies before their first 2020 Euro Cup match against Switzerland in Baku on June 13.