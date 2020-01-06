Vote for the star that best dressed in the Golden Globes 2020

The fashion of the red carpet is finally back!
Last night, at the Golden Globe Awards 2020, there was a lot to celebrate, like Brad Pittit's victory for Once upon a time … in Hollywood to Awkwafina being the first woman of Asian descent to get a Balloon trophy as a leading actress.
But before all those moments could take place on stage, the stars had to go to the red carpet and, this year, everyone left!
There were many incredible looks to admire, but we have reduced it to our best eight and we need you to know which celebrity won the night.
Getting started is Taylor Swift, whose blue and yellow floral dress was innovative.
In the meantime, Jennifer Lopez It looked like a literal gift in a Valentino dress that featured a giant bow.
Zoë KravitzAlso surprised in a set in black and white, and although that combination of colors can be a classic, she mixed it with a bold contrast of polka dots and a black bow to fit her waist.
Flea bag star Phoebe Waller Bridge He was eclipsing the Balloons trophy on the red carpet with his Ralph and Russo costume adorned. Her appearance also works as a good cause, as will the actress. reportedly auctioning the piece and donate the money to help with the relief of Australian wildfires.
In another part of the carpet, it was not too difficult to decipher which star was attracting attention when we saw Anna de Armas with her knives in an impressive and deep navy sequin dress.
Another lady to wear the sequins? Cynthia Erivo, whose black and white tuxedo dress served an important aspect.
Close, Beanie Feldstein proved that she was as elegant as she Smart reserve in an elegant navy blue Oscar de la Renta dress with a matching headband.
Finally, although many of the ladies were stunned on the carpet, a fashion king still showed why he is always one to watch when Billy porter He arrived in a white suit with a train of white feathers.
Only one can take home the best dressed prize, so find out who you think it should be!
VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Brad Pitt
It is safe to say that the heads turned on the carpet.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Don't tell us to calm down, because we can't … this is too "magnificent."
Shutterstock
Rami Malek
Slim tie for victory, designed by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Shutterstock
Christopher Abbott
I take my hat off with this elegant and stylish look.
Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez
It is logical that the singer has a giant bow on her Valentino dress … After all, her presence on the carpet is a gift!
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
All that glitters it is gold.
Shutterstock
Zoe Kravitz
There can never be too many moles, as evidenced by Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent dress.
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston
A subtitle for this star with a beautiful Dior dress is not necessary.
Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
Looking elegant as always, the star stuns with a Chanel dress, which includes pockets (!!!).
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Phoebe Waller Bridge
A powerful suit for a powerful woman.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Ana de Armas
the Knives outside The actress shines and shines with a beautiful Ralph & Russo dress and luxury jewelry.
Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
Not only did it take around 800 hours of beads, but it also takes about $ 5 million in diamonds.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein
Not only is she Smart reserve, is also very intelligent, as evidenced by this personalized Oscar de la Renta dress.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Kaitlyn Dever
The only thing that is Amazing About this star is how good it looks with this Valentino dress.
Shutterstock
Billy porter
As always, the Attitude the star is doing the plus and looking at the best on the carpet of the Golden Globes.
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Zoey Dutch
Surprise! Although it may look like a dress, it is actually a monkey made to measure by Fendi Couture.
Shutterstock
Andrew Scott
If loving this Hot Priest is wrong, then we don't want to be right.
Shutterstock
Sofia Carson
This actress gives a new meaning to the saying "Pretty in Pink,quot;.
