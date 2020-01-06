Vote for the star that best dressed in the Golden Globes 2020

The fashion of the red carpet is finally back!

Last night, at the Golden Globe Awards 2020, there was a lot to celebrate, like Brad Pittit's victory for Once upon a time … in Hollywood to Awkwafina being the first woman of Asian descent to get a Balloon trophy as a leading actress.

But before all those moments could take place on stage, the stars had to go to the red carpet and, this year, everyone left!

There were many incredible looks to admire, but we have reduced it to our best eight and we need you to know which celebrity won the night.

Getting started is Taylor Swift, whose blue and yellow floral dress was innovative.

In the meantime, Jennifer Lopez It looked like a literal gift in a Valentino dress that featured a giant bow.

Zoë KravitzAlso surprised in a set in black and white, and although that combination of colors can be a classic, she mixed it with a bold contrast of polka dots and a black bow to fit her waist.