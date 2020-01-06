Vote for the star that best dressed in the Golden Globes 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12
<pre><pre>Vote for the star that best dressed in the Golden Globes 2020

The fashion of the red carpet is finally back!

Last night, at the Golden Globe Awards 2020, there was a lot to celebrate, like Brad Pittit's victory for Once upon a time … in Hollywood to Awkwafina being the first woman of Asian descent to get a Balloon trophy as a leading actress.

But before all those moments could take place on stage, the stars had to go to the red carpet and, this year, everyone left!

There were many incredible looks to admire, but we have reduced it to our best eight and we need you to know which celebrity won the night.

Getting started is Taylor Swift, whose blue and yellow floral dress was innovative.

In the meantime, Jennifer Lopez It looked like a literal gift in a Valentino dress that featured a giant bow.

Zoë KravitzAlso surprised in a set in black and white, and although that combination of colors can be a classic, she mixed it with a bold contrast of polka dots and a black bow to fit her waist.

Flea bag star Phoebe Waller Bridge He was eclipsing the Balloons trophy on the red carpet with his Ralph and Russo costume adorned. Her appearance also works as a good cause, as will the actress. reportedly auctioning the piece and donate the money to help with the relief of Australian wildfires.

In another part of the carpet, it was not too difficult to decipher which star was attracting attention when we saw Anna de Armas with her knives in an impressive and deep navy sequin dress.

Another lady to wear the sequins? Cynthia Erivo, whose black and white tuxedo dress served an important aspect.

Close, Beanie Feldstein proved that she was as elegant as she Smart reserve in an elegant navy blue Oscar de la Renta dress with a matching headband.

Finally, although many of the ladies were stunned on the carpet, a fashion king still showed why he is always one to watch when Billy porter He arrived in a white suit with a train of white feathers.

Only one can take home the best dressed prize, so find out who you think it should be!

VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Brad Pitt, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Brad Pitt

It is safe to say that the heads turned on the carpet.

Taylor Swift, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Don't tell us to calm down, because we can't … this is too "magnificent."

Rami Malek, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Rami Malek

Slim tie for victory, designed by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Christopher Abbott, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Christopher Abbott

I take my hat off with this elegant and stylish look.

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

It is logical that the singer has a giant bow on her Valentino dress … After all, her presence on the carpet is a gift!

Saoirse Ronan, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

All that glitters it is gold.

Zoe Kravitz, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Zoe Kravitz

There can never be too many moles, as evidenced by Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent dress.

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston

A subtitle for this star with a beautiful Dior dress is not necessary.

Margot Robbie, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

Looking elegant as always, the star stuns with a Chanel dress, which includes pockets (!!!).

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Phoebe Waller Bridge

A powerful suit for a powerful woman.

Ana de Armas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Ana de Armas

the Knives outside The actress shines and shines with a beautiful Ralph & Russo dress and luxury jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo

Not only did it take around 800 hours of beads, but it also takes about $ 5 million in diamonds.

Beanie Feldstein, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

Not only is she Smart reserve, is also very intelligent, as evidenced by this personalized Oscar de la Renta dress.

Kaitlyn Dever, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

The only thing that is Amazing About this star is how good it looks with this Valentino dress.

Billy Porter, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Billy porter

As always, the Attitude the star is doing the plus and looking at the best on the carpet of the Golden Globes.

Zoey Deutch, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Zoey Dutch

Surprise! Although it may look like a dress, it is actually a monkey made to measure by Fendi Couture.

Andrew Scott, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Andrew Scott

If loving this Hot Priest is wrong, then we don't want to be right.

Sofia Carson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Sofia Carson

This actress gives a new meaning to the saying "Pretty in Pink,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML7c267887b1102319b62a2d9e1e617c259%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here