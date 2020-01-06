Video: Tiger Shroff flaunts his abs for his fans in Jaipur



Tiger Shroff is known for his amazing physique, his impressive dance moves and for performing an impressive action on the big screen. The actor has been filming for the third installment of the Baaghi franchise for a few weeks. After concluding a shooting schedule in Serbia, Tiger has now flown to Jaipur to shoot the next movie schedule. The actor will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3, while Disha Patani has reportedly been cordoned off for a special appearance for a song.



Tiger, along with the Baaghi 3 crew, was shooting on a rooftop in Jaipur while hundreds of fans gathered to take a look at their favorite actor. Interestingly, a video of the set actor came to social networks in which Tiger is seen greeting and entertaining the public in a way he knows best.



He can be seen flexing his muscles and flaunting his perfect abs for his fans while his fans clap loudly. A whole star, isn't it?

