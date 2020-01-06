Video: Katrina Kaif dances like a true blue diva at her friend's wedding



Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the best actresses in Bollywood. The diva has some sexy movements that have impressed the public again and again. Katrina's stellar appearance adds to her dreamy personality, but no matter how absorbed she is in the world of glitz and glamor, wonder always finds time for friends and family. Recently, the actress was in Goa for the wedding of her makeup artist and close friend Daniel Bauer.



Katrina used an impressive ash blue lehenga for the sangeet and even posted some amazing photos of her on the show. However, now, a video of the actress releasing on the dance floor has appeared online. Katrina is seen dancing with the Afghan Jalebi in the video and looks fascinating.

If you haven't seen the video yet, check it out here.