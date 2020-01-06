Victor Cruz talks about his girlfriend Karrueche Tran and his daughter Kennedy

We are family here at E!

So, Morning pop co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie Y Victor Cruz it took a while from the premiere of Monday morning to appear before the spectators. After Tweedie mocked his ice skating experience with his girlfriend and Vázquez shared a kick E! News style segment, Cruz talked about girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Like E! readers surely know, the former NFL receiver and the Claws The actress was romantically related for the first time in 2017. And it seems that the two are still very much in love, since Cruz only had valuable things to say about their relationship.

"We've been together for two years and it's been great," Cruz revealed. "I mean, she's phenomenal. We had a lot of fun."

The only drawback of your relationship? Tran supposedly "cheats One."

"We are very competitive. And we are playing Uno and she simply decides that she will cheat," joked the 33-year-old New Jersey native. "I'm like, & # 39; I'm sitting here! I can see you're cheating & # 39;".