Victor Cruz joins E's morning pop! As co-host!

Morning popThe co-hosting panel is complete!
Victor Cruz has joined the morning news of E! Morning pop, the network announced today. The former soccer star will co-host the 11 a.m. show Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie, who also recently joined E! Family news
"I am preparing to embark on a new journey with E! Entertainment in a program called Morning pop11 a.m. at 12 p.m. every day of the week, "Cruz said in a statement to fans." I am excited for this new journey in life. I am excited that you see me in a different way. So tune me in! "
Cruz grew up in Paterson, NJ and was a state recipient of Paterson Catholic High School and then won a State Championship with the Cougars. After graduating from high school, Victor accepted a scholarship to the University of Massachusetts, where he earned more sports accolades and earned 13th place in the NCAA for receiving yards per game.
As a free agent not recruited in 2010, Victor played impressively on the list of 53 players of the regular season of the Giants. At the end of the 2011 season, he finished with a single-season franchise record to receive yards and was named All-Pro All-Pro of the second team by the Associated Press. Victor also tied an NFL record for the longest play with a 99-yard touchdown reception and was an integral part of the Giants' victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.
Cruz also dedicates his time to numerous causes and is an active philanthropist. He launched the Victor Cruz Foundation in 2014, which encourages children to be physically active, focusing on college preparation, financial education and STEM programming. In 2016, in association with the Boys & Girls Club of America, its foundation launched and implemented the "Science in Sports,quot; program. This curriculum provides students with a practical approach to the STEM curriculum while simultaneously teaching them the science behind football in regards to the NFL.
