Victor Cruz joins E's morning pop! As co-host!

Morning popThe co-hosting panel is complete!

Victor Cruz has joined the morning news of E! Morning pop, the network announced today. The former soccer star will co-host the 11 a.m. show Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie, who also recently joined E! Family news

"I am preparing to embark on a new journey with E! Entertainment in a program called Morning pop11 a.m. at 12 p.m. every day of the week, "Cruz said in a statement to fans." I am excited for this new journey in life. I am excited that you see me in a different way. So tune me in! "

Cruz grew up in Paterson, NJ and was a state recipient of Paterson Catholic High School and then won a State Championship with the Cougars. After graduating from high school, Victor accepted a scholarship to the University of Massachusetts, where he earned more sports accolades and earned 13th place in the NCAA for receiving yards per game.