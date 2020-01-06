Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif relax together at their friends' house

Bollywood in a place where relationships change primarily at the speed of a bullet, from friends who become enemies to enemies who become relatives. The industry has seen everything. A couple who has been in the news for a few months because of their growing closeness is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Apparently, the duo gets along like a burning house and they love each other very much. They have been seen in screenings, parties and events enjoying each other's company. Vicky and Katrina were clicked on the residence of their friend and producer Aarti Shetty last night.

Although the duo was seen arriving at different attractions, they happily posed for the paparazzi when they entered the party that had very limited and close people on the guest list. With rumors that they are already dating, being seen at a private party only adds fuel to the fire. Check out the photos below.