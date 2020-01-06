VAR will be used in semifinals and final of the Carabao Cup | Soccer news





VAR has been used in the Premier League for the first time this season

VAR will be used in the semifinals and the final of the final of the Carabao Cup this season.

Manchester United heads to Manchester City in the first semifinal on Tuesday night, with Leicester visiting Aston Villa on Wednesday night, both matches will be shown live at Sky Sports

The second leg will be played the following week, and the final is scheduled for Wembley.

VAR was used in the tournament last season from the beginning, but only on Premier League grounds.

VAR will be used for the Manchester derby on Tuesday

The EFL discarded the technology at the beginning of this campaign, since it could only be used in high-level stadiums.

The decision not to use VAR on all grounds caused a fuss during the FA Cup campaign last season, especially when Manchester City received a contentious penalty and an offside winner in Swansea.

But the EFL has decided to restore technology for the final stages of the competition.

The VAR will be available to the referees, but only in four match-changing situations: goals, penalty decisions, direct red cards and wrong identity, with fans at the stadium aware of the events.