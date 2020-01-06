US denies Zarif of Iran a visa to attend the UN – US official | USA news

The United States has denied a visa to Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, who would have allowed him to attend a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York on Thursday, a US official said.

Monday’s comments from the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, came as tensions rose between the two countries after the United States killed Iran’s most prominent military commander on Friday, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

Under the UN "headquarters agreement,quot; of 1947, it is generally required that the United States allow access to the United Nations for foreign diplomats. But Washington says it can deny visas for reasons of "security, terrorism and foreign policy."

The United States Department of State declined to comment immediately.

Iran's mission to the United Nations said: "We have seen the media reports, but we have not received any official communication from the United States or the UN regarding the visa of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Zarif."

The UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, declined to comment on the apparent denial of the visa.

Zarif wanted to attend a Security Council meeting on Thursday on the issue of defending the UN Charter. Zarif's meeting and trip had been planned before the escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Security Council meeting would have given Zarif a global focus to publicly criticize the United States for killing Soleimani.

Iran's ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, described Soleimani's murder as "an obvious example of state terrorism and, as a criminal act, constitutes a serious violation of the fundamental principles of international law, including, in particular .. . The Charter of the United Nations ".

Zarif traveled to New York for the last time in September for the annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations, after the United States sanctioned him for implementing "the reckless agenda of the Supreme Leader of Iran."

Sanctions block any property or interest that Zarif has in the United States, but says he has none.

Zarif also attended the UN meetings in April and July. During his July visit, Washington imposed strict travel restrictions on Zarif and diplomats on Iran's mission to the United Nations, confining them to a small section of New York City.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that the couple discussed events in the Middle East and that Pompeo "expressed appreciation,quot; for Guterres' diplomatic efforts.