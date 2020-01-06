United States will send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala under new plan | USA news

Mexicans seeking asylum in the United States could be sent to Guatemala under a bilateral agreement signed by the Central American nation last year, according to documents sent to US asylum officers in recent days and seen by Reuters.

In an email dated January 4, the staff of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) field office was informed that Mexican citizens will be included in the populations "susceptible,quot; to the agreement with Guatemala.

The controversial agreement, negotiated last July between the administration of Republican President Donald Trump and the outgoing Guatemalan government, allows US immigration officials to force migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to request protection there.

Trump has made the repression of undocumented migration one of the main priorities of his presidency and a main theme of his 2020 reelection campaign. His administration wrote similar agreements with Honduras and El Salvador last year.

Democrats and pro-migrant groups have opposed the measure and argue that asylum seekers will face danger in Guatemala, where the homicide rate is five times higher than that of the US. UU., According to data collected in 2017 by the World Bank. The country's asylum office is small and has little staff, and critics have argued that it does not have the ability to properly examine a significant increase in cases.

The elected president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, who takes office this month, has said he will review the agreement.

The interim undersecretary of the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Ken Cuccinelli, said in a tweet in December that Mexicans were being considered for inclusion in the agreement.

USCIS referred to Cuccinelli's tweet, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Unaccompanied minors cannot be sent to Guatemala under the agreement, which currently applies only to migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico who entered the US. UU. After November 19, 2019, according to the guidance documents. Exceptions are only made if migrants can establish that they are "more likely than ever,quot; to be persecuted or tortured in Guatemala for their race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.

The number of Central American migrants detained at the border fell sharply in the second part of 2019 after Mexico deployed National Guard troops to stop the flow, under Trump's pressure.

In general, border arrests are expected to decrease again in December for the seventh consecutive month, a National Security official told Reuters last week, citing preliminary data.

The US government says that another reason for the reduction of border crossings is a separate program, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which has forced more than 56,000 non-Mexican migrants to wait for court hearings in Mexico of immigration from the United States.

With fewer Central Americans on the border, the United States' attention has focused on Mexicans who cross irregularly or apply for asylum. Around 150,000 Mexican single adults were arrested at the border in fiscal year 2019, well below the previous decades, but still enough to annoy US immigration hawks.