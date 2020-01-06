UN special envoy & # 39; angry & # 39; by foreign interference in Libya | Libya News

The United Nations special envoy to Libya said on Monday that he was "angry,quot; about foreign interference in the war-torn country, as the Security Council expressed concern about the recent escalation in the fighting.

"I am really angry to see that everyone wants to talk about Libya and very few people want to talk about Libyans, what happens to Libyans," Ghassan Salame said after a two-hour meeting with the UN Security Council.

"Enough is enough, the Libyans have suffered enough."

When asked about Turkey's decision to deploy troops in Libya to support the internationally recognized Government of National Agreement (GNA) in Tripoli, Salame replied that "the country suffers too much from foreign interference in different ways."

"What I asked these countries is very clear: stay out of Libya. There are enough weapons in Libya, they don't need additional weapons.

The head of the UN-recognized government in Libya asks for help from world leaders

"There are enough mercenaries in Libya, so stop sending mercenaries, as is the case right now," he said, estimating that the number of foreign fighters in the country is "hundreds, probably thousands."

The Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Libya on Monday and after the session with Salame expressed concern about the increase in riots.

"The council reiterates the need to comply with the arms embargo (of the UN) and cease foreign interference," he said in a statement.

Russia has denied direct involvement with Russian mercenaries who reportedly have been operating in Libya since last summer in support of the renegade general Khalifa Haftar, who is fighting the Tripoli government and whose forces said Monday they took control from the coastal city of Sirte. .

"Get out of Libya's nightmare," Salame said, reminding members of an arms embargo in the country since 2011, when an uprising overthrew a long-standing leader. Muammar Gaddafi.

"That is what I ask all countries to stay out of this situation because there is no military solution."

Salame also criticized the Security Council's failure to reach an agreement on a ceasefire resolution, which it has been trying to draw up since April.

"Libya is not just a geopolitical story, it is also a human story. And people are suffering. But there is no clear international message," said the special envoy.

When asked about the time of an international conference convened by Germany and is scheduled provisionally by the end of January, Salame said he expected the meeting to take place "as soon as possible,quot;.

A diplomatic source said a scheduled meeting in Moscow on Saturday between German leader Angela Merkel and her Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could be decisive for the conference if Putin agrees to attend. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also been invited.