Uganda police arrest Bobi Wine and shoot tear gas at its followers | Uganda News

%MINIFYHTML6616d61422ae50efa686bdfc413f96569% %MINIFYHTML6616d61422ae50efa686bdfc413f965610%

Uganda police arrested presidential candidate Bobi Wine and fired tear gas to disperse his followers while trying to start public meetings before next year's elections.

Bobi Wine, a singer who has become a politician who is particularly popular among young Ugandans, was due to start a week-long series of consultations on Monday before the 2021 presidential poll.

Plus:

But the first event in a Catholic church in its constituency in the capital, Kampala, could not proceed when the police deployed before dawn on the site, which caused protests from its supporters, according to a reporter from the AFP news agency .

%MINIFYHTML6616d61422ae50efa686bdfc413f965611% %MINIFYHTML6616d61422ae50efa686bdfc413f965612%

Protesters set car tires on fire and blocked roads, while police backed by firefighters, armored vehicles and water cannons used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga confirmed that Bobi Wine and the members of his entourage had been arrested.

"We temporarily hold them at our police station in Kasangati. We will have to release them at some later time, but we are considering the charges of holding an illegal assembly and disobedience of legal orders," Enanga told AFP.

Bobi Wine, a pop star who became a politician in Uganda, got on a moving motorcycle to escape the security forces after he was surrounded before a concert. pic.twitter.com/EjWuWGK4ti – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 10, 2019

Bobi Wine, who seeks to overthrow longtime president Yoweri Museveni, It has already been stopped several times.

He has had numerous attempts to hold blocked concerts since he was elected member of parliament in 2017.

Enanga said Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, He planned to exceed what is allowed under Uganda's electoral laws "by going early and campaigning,quot; instead of conducting "consultations."

According to the Uganda electoral law of 2000, presidential "applicants,quot; may conduct "national consultations,quot; in the 12 months prior to their official nomination as candidates.

The law requires that applicants "present themselves,quot; to the Electoral Commission (EC) and notify local authorities about planned events in their area.

On December 3, Bobi Wine sent a letter to the EC officially presenting and describing its plans, which it published on social networks.

In the past, police warned opposition politicians that all events must also comply with the Public Order Management Act of 2013.

Human Rights Watch has criticized that law for granting the police "broad discretionary powers over the content and management of public meetings."

Museveni, 75, took power at the head of a rebel army in 1986 and many observers say they doubt he will ever give up power through democratic elections.

Veteran opposition leader Kizza Besigye can also run for the fifth time in a row. In previous election rounds, the police routinely blocked Besigye so that she did not hold political events.