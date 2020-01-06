Tua Tagovailoa declares for the 2020 NFL draft | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML6ab21ce4fa8e7312e67c11d548ef87619% %MINIFYHTML6ab21ce4fa8e7312e67c11d548ef876110%

Tagovailoa remains one of the main perspectives for the project, despite having surgery on the dislocated hip he suffered in November





Tua Tagovailoa is one of the 10 best picks in the draft

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has announced that he will skip his final year and enter the 2020 NFL draft.

Tagovailoa, who had been widely regarded as a possible general No. 1 team, dislocated his hip in November, prompting speculation that he could see his last year of college before making the move to the NFL.

But, speaking at a press conference on Monday, Tagovailoa said he had made "the really difficult decision,quot; after talking with his parents, coaches and doctors.

Tagovailoa says he is "optimistic,quot; about playing next season, however, there is no conclusive period of time around his recovery and it is not clear if he will have the opportunity to demonstrate his fitness to the NFL scouts before the draft .

Tagovailoa's injury has cast doubt on his position in the draft

"It's a unique situation," he said. "With my hip, many of the boys and general managers and owners I have to talk to have said the same thing."

"They almost see this injury as a knee injury almost, even if it isn't, in a way that, & # 39; are we going to take risks with this guy or would I be able to become a professional the day before the draft? & # 39 ;.

"The most important thing they want to see is that we can move and go back to how we were playing before the injury."

The orthopedic surgeon of the Alabama team told ESPN that Tagovailoa will not be able to resume sports activity until mid-February and that he will not be ready to start throwing again until sometime in the spring.

It remains to be seen if he will be physically fit to participate in a professional day, but Tagovailoa says he will wait to make a call based on medical advice.

"I don't think any of the doctors can predict the foreseeable future," he added.

"None of the guys who rehabilitate me can say that. From what they've seen in New York, everything looks good. But you can't really tell until the three-month mark or the four-month mark. That's the indicator." .

The Miami Dolphins are expected to show great interest in Tagovaiola with their fifth pick, if it falls so far.