Tua Tagovailoa, always an icon of college football, is right in choosing the NFL draft

Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama closed a self-styled "roller coaster,quot; by opting to give up his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

That was the last turn in what has been the most interesting career arc for a quarterback in recent memory. Tagovailoa could have maintained that trip for another year and pursued the next level of immortality in college football like some of his predecessors. In the end, there was nothing left to prove at the university level.

The excitement of the NFL experience was too much to pass up.

Tagovailoa leaves a one-of-a-kind legacy that was as true to himself as the Hawaiian shirt he wore on the podium on Monday for the final verdict.

"It has probably had more impact on our program than any other player we had," Alabama coach Nick Saban said introducing Tagovailoa.

Remember, it was Saban's decision to put Jalen Hurts on the bench and put Tagovailoa in the second half of the title game of the 2018 college football qualifier that launched the status of the Tagovailoa icon. He gathered the Crimson Tide from a 13-0 deficit and secured his place in the history of college football with a second and 26 touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith for a 26-23 victory.

All that, before its first start. The next two years were a whirlwind in which the Alabama offensive, with Tagovailoa at the controls, burned the SEC with a high-flying offensive. At its height, it was like looking at a code of tricks where other teams were unable to stop Tagovailoa, a quarterback whose vision, precision and accuracy fit one of the best receiving bodies of all time.

Tagovailoa closed his career with 7,442 aerial yards and 87 scores at 11 interceptions, but injuries, and the fact that he rarely played beyond the third quarter, prevented him from accumulating those other honors.

Tagovailoa finished second in the 2018 Heisman Trophy vote. He suffered an ankle injury in the SEC 2018 championship game and saw Hurts leading the return. He lost duels against Trevor Lawrence of Clemson in the college football championship game and Joe Burrow of LSU in No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown. All that made the decision difficult, and a return to college would have placed him in that fiery class that includes Peyton Manning of Tennessee, Matt Leinart of USC and Tim Tebow of Florida.

Tagovailoa could have chased the Heisman as Manning, or another national championship like Leinart and Tebow. But the legacies of those quarterbacks have not changed over time, and it will be interesting to see how the legend of Tagovailoa grows with each passing season. Sure, it will come with questions. Would they have defeated LSU if it had remained healthy? Would Alabama have won it in its senior season? Are you the best player without a Heisman Trophy?

That is the talk of the bar room when the truth is that it left the greatest impact on the Saban dynasty, and joined the BCS and Playoff eras. Tagovailoa will probably be on the sidelines of some of those "best,quot; conversations, and is not undeserved.

In the era of the transfer portal, staying three years in the same school is basically finishing what you started. Tagovailoa will graduate and, apart from another season of cutting SEC defenses, there was nothing to prove. Why risk everything in terms of money that will change the life the NFL will offer? Tagovailoa could be one of the five best options despite undergoing hip surgery for an injury that could have ended his career.

This is only Tagovailoa doing another high percentage reading. It may not be the number 1 choice, but it is a set of game skills that is tempting enough to give you the chance to be a franchise quarterback. Burrow could move to No. 1 in 2020. Lawrence will go to No. 1 next season. Tagovailoa produced at the same level as both in the university; If you stay healthy, you will continue a productive career in the NFL.

Tagovailoa ended all speculation on Monday, and quoted country music superstar Tim McGraw.

"When you get where you're going, don't forget to go around," Tagovailoa repeated. "And help the next in line. Always stay humble and kind."

No one embodied that more than Tagovailoa during that three-year trip in Alabama. You can always look back with appreciation and you will be humble in the next phase. The best advice for everyone?

Enjoy the next trip.