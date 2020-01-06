Tua Tagovailoa & # 39; optimistic & # 39; can recover from an injury in time to play in the 2020 NFL season

Tua Tagovailoa declared himself for the NFL 2020 Draft, announcing on Monday his decision to become a professional despite a serious hip injury that ended his 2019 season.

Once considered the best probable selection in the 2020 class, the hopes of the Alabama quarterback to be selected first overall ended effectively when he dislocated his hip in a game against the state of Mississippi in November. That led to speculation that Tagovailoa could return to Tuscaloosa for another season, but ended that talk at a press conference on Monday.

"It was a very difficult decision, to go through my rehabilitation and talk to my parents about it, it has been difficult, I have been coming and going," he told reporters meeting at a press conference. "I am happy with the decision I have made, it is more what I think about what is coming, what follows with this process."

"I am optimistic that I will be able to play this next season. I am more concerned about improving as soon as possible. If I can do a professional day, if I cannot do a professional day, it really depends on what the doctors tell the teams." .

When asked if he was sure of being a top pick in the draft, Tagovailoa replied: "I don't think I can tell you that, I don't think any of the teams can tell you that. It really depends on how the medical report goes to the mark of three months ".

Tagovailoa won a national championship with Alabama at the end of the 2017 season, leaving the bench to replace Jalen Hurts and leading Crimson Tide to an incredible 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia.

He led them back to the national championship game in their first season as a starter the following year, but Alabama suffered a 44-16 loss to Clemson.

His injury reduced Alabama's hopes of returning to the title game this season. Tagovailoa ends his university career with 7,442 aerial yards, 87 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions.