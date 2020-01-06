Trump's impeachment trial: 10 senators to watch | Trump News

The senators returned to the capital of the United States on Monday with the main leaders of Congress still in a stalemate over the rules of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives, led by Democrats, accused Trump last month for the obstruction of Congress and the abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine. Trump denies acting badly and describes the process of dismissal as "farce,quot; and "witch hunts."

Plus:

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has not yet appointed the House managers who will act as prosecutors. He must also transmit the articles of political trial to the Republican-controlled Senate before a trial can take place. She has said she is waiting until there is a guarantee that a fair trial will take place.

Among the conflicting points is whether witnesses will be called during the trial. The Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer in the Senate, have provided a list of four people to be called as witnesses. Republicans, led by the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, have said they want quick procedures without witnesses.

Although Trump is expected to be acquitted in a trial, several senators can prove crucial in how the trial begins. In addition to McConnell and Schumer, here are 10 senators to observe:

Republicans

Susan Collins

& # 39; Open to witnesses & # 39;

Senator Susan Collins is known as a moderate Republican and could be a decisive vote on a set of rules for the trial. She said she is "open to witnesses," but it was "premature to decide who should be called until we see the evidence presented."

Collins is ready for re-election this year in Maine, where Hilary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election.

Collins has also criticized McConnell and other Trump allies, telling local media that "it is inappropriate … that senators on both sides of the hall prejudge the evidence before hearing what is presented to us."

Senator Susan Collins surrounded by reporters as she rushes to vote at the Washington Capitol (File: J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)

Lisa Murkowski

& # 39; Annoying & # 39; by McConnell's approach

Senator Lisa Murkowski is also considered a moderate Republican.

The Alaska senator made headlines last month when she said she was "disturbed,quot; when McConnell said she was working in "total coordination,quot; with the White House for the trial.

"For me, it means we have to step back from being in the hands of the defense, and then I heard what McConnell leader had said, I thought that had confused the process even more," he told local media. .

US Senator Lisa Murkowski speaks at a press conference (File: Leah Millis / Reuters)

She said she thought House Democrats should have gone to court to force witnesses who refused to testify to appear. But she said the Senate deals "with witnesses yet to be seen."

She has not indicated how she will vote on the political trial. She has already voted against Republican leaders, including confirmation of Trump's controversial Supreme Court candidate, Brett Kavanaugh.

Lamar Alexander

Trump's actions are & # 39; inappropriate & # 39; but the accusation is a & # 39; error & # 39;

Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander is retiring next year. Before the House vote in December, he described Trump's actions as "inappropriate," but described the political trial investigation as a "mistake."

Senator Lamar Alexander in Capitol Hill (File: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

"It is not appropriate for the president to talk to foreign governments about investigating his political opponents, but the impeachment would be a mistake," he said in a statement in October, according to The Associated Press.

He has also said he wants the trial to be "fair."

"We have a constitutional responsibility to have a fair trial and be impartial in our decision making and it would help if the two leaders could agree on what the procedure should be," CNN said, citing Alexander in December.

Rand paul

& # 39; I would advise Republicans not to participate in anything that does not allow defense witnesses & # 39;

Senator Rand Paul has defended Trump by political trial, but has also indicated that he may not support a package of rules that does not include defense witnesses, including the whistleblower whose complaint led to the political trial investigation.

"I would advise Republicans not to participate in anything that does not allow defense witnesses," said the Kentucky senator, quoted by the Hill news site in November.

Rand Paul participates in a television interview in front of his office in the Senate Russell office building on Capitol Hill (File: Alex Wong / Getty Images / AFP)

Paul has asked that the name of the complainant be made public. He has also criticized Democrats for delaying the sending of articles of political judgment to the Senate.

"Take Nancy Pelosi (please). I don't know if I can stop laughing enough to express my complaints with Nancy. Her new plan is great: are you going to punish the president for NOT sending his political judgment to the Senate? Will he threaten to NOT send us more legislation? "he tweeted last month.

Mitt Romney

& # 39; Mind completely open & # 39;

Senator Mitt Romney has not been oblivious to criticizing Trump. He criticized the president for asking Ukraine and China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is also a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Trump's demand for a Ukrainian Biden investigation by Ukraine is at the center of the accusation.

Senator Mitt Romney, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Capitol Hill (File: J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)

Romney has also been silent about how he would vote at the trial. He promised to keep a "completely open mind,quot; during the Senate trial.

"I am trying my best to keep an open mind and I will wait to comment on the evidence until we see all the evidence, all the facts are exposed," he told CNBC in October.

Martha McSally

& # 39; Look seriously & # 39;

Martha McSally is another vulnerable senator who is heading for the 2020 election season. She lost her career in the Arizona Senate in 2018, but was appointed to her current position after her predecessor resigned. Arizona is emerging as a battlefield state in the 2020 elections.

Senator Martha McSally during a hearing of the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs (File: Erin Scott / Reuters)

His office said he was not convinced that Trump should be dismissed after a recording emerged suggesting Republican activists that the president had not abused his power. Since then he has committed to review the facts objectively and to work "closely with the White House,quot; in the process of political trial.

The Americans "want us to analyze this seriously and that it is not just partisan disputes," he told local media.

Cory Gardner

& # 39; Political circus & # 39;

Senator Cory Gardner has been more cautious than many of his Republican colleagues in talking about the impeachment. He is seeking reelection in Colorado, a historically oscillating state where recent polls suggest Trump is losing support.

Senator Cory Gardner arrives at a Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill (File: Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

A recent survey found that 54 percent of residents in their state support the recall.

Gardner has criticized the impeachment process, calling it a "political circus," according to local media. But he has kept silent about whether he would support having witnesses.

Democrats

Doug Jones

& # 39; Every trial is a search for truth. That's all I want & # 39;

Senator Doug Jones faces re-election this year in the conservative state of Alabama.

Jones described the charges against Trump as "serious," but said he keeps an open mind when it comes to the Senate's trial trial.

Senator Doug Jones speaks at a Senate Banking Committee hearing (File: Andrew Harnik / AP Photo)

In a Washington Post opinion article last week, Jones said he wants to hear from the four witnesses that Democrats have said they want to call the trial.

"However, if (Trump) decides to maintain his blockade, the Senate only needs a simple bipartisan majority to issue subpoenas for witness testimony and relevant documents. A complete, fair and complete trial requires nothing less," Jones wrote.

"Every trial is a search for the truth. That's all I want. It's all that each of us should want."

Krysten Sinema

& # 39; Approach without prejudice & # 39;

Krysten Sinema, a new senator from Arizona, has become one of the most moderate Democrats.

She won a seat in the Senate by a narrow margin and has since voted with Republicans on several issues, including the confirmation of William Barr. She also voted against the Green New Deal.

Kyrsten Sinema speaks after being declared the winner in the race by the US Senate. UU. From Arizona (File: Rick Scuteri / AP Photo)

Sinema has remained largely closed on how he plans to vote on the impeachment.

"If the Senate receives articles of political judgment, it is our duty to hold a trial and we will do so," he told local media last month. "As a juror, it will be my constitutional duty to address it without prejudice and listen to the arguments presented by both parties and make a decision."

Joe Manchin

& # 39; I am very torn & # 39;

Senator Joe Manchin, of the conservative state of West Virginia, has voted with Trump more than any other Democratic senator in office.

Manchin was the only Democrat to vote in favor of confirming the nomination of the Kavanaugh Supreme Court.

He supported the idea of ​​having witnesses, but he told CNN in December that he was "torn,quot; over whether he would vote to condemn Trump.

Senator Joe Manchin during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (File: Alex Brandon / AP Photo)

"We have a divided country. On the other hand, we have an equal branch of governments, responsibilities in the constitution. There are many things at stake here," he said.

"The future of our country. And the future of how we can do our business depends on how we handle this." "I'm very torn. I think it weighs on everyone."