Trump could still renegotiate the nuclear deal with Iran: the White House | Iran news

US President Donald Trump is confident he could still renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, despite the assassination of Tehran’s top general in a US airstrike last week, the adviser to the White House, Kellyanne Conway.

Conway made the report to reporters at the White House on Monday, a day after Iran announced that it would withdraw more from the 2015 nuclear pact after the assassination of its top general in a US air strike at Baghdad International Airport the week pass.

Iranian officials said they would no longer meet the enrichment limits of the agreement, representing the threat of clearer nuclear proliferation hitherto made by Tehran since Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018 and implemented a "maximum pressure,quot; sanctions policy against Iran. The announcement was denounced by European officials trying to rescue the pending agreement.

Plus:

When asked if Trump believes he can still get Iran to negotiate a new nuclear deal, Conway told reporters at the White House: "He said it is open. If Iran wants to start behaving like a normal country … sure, absolutely,quot;.

Later, Trump turned to Twitter to reiterate the White House's stance that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," but gave no other details.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington increased after Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement, which was reached between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany. Under the agreement, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for the relief of sanctions.

Iran has repeatedly said it will not renegotiate the nuclear agreement.

Tehran has progressively distanced itself from its commitments under the agreement, saying that the European parties have not been able to find a solution to the United States sanctions. However, announcing that they would no longer meet the enrichment limits, Iran said that It would continue to cooperate with the United Nations nuclear control agency and could quickly reverse its steps if US sanctions are eliminated.

On Monday, Conway also defended Trump's decision to kill Iranian chief general Qassem Soleimani, an act that has threatened to put an end to tensions between the two countries.

The president "did what a responsible commander, strong, not weak, does when faced with the opportunity to eliminate one of the world's most wanted terrorists, if not the most wanted," said Conway.