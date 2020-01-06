Troian Bellisario recycled her wedding dress at the Golden Globes 2020

We are having deja vu!
On Sunday, Troian Bellisario He showed that any dress can be worthy of a prize, even his wedding dress. Taking Instagram to share a fun behind the scenes moment with her husband Patrick J. Adams, the pretty Little Liars Alumbre revealed that he shook the dress that said "Yes, I want,quot; at a party after the 2020 Golden Globes.
"I wore half of my wedding dress," began his legend. "At home at 11. Eating ice cream. Happy # goldenglobes2020,quot;. In the photo, Troian can be seen feeding the Suits She stars in a scoop of ice cream while she puts on the lower half of her Cortana wedding dress, which she put on the duo's rustic nuptials in 2016.
This time, he combined the pleated high-waisted skirt with a beige silk sleeveless top. For his big day, however, the Where did you go, Bernadette? Star opted for a silky ivory blouse that featured a sweetheart neckline and transparent sleeves to create the best boho bridal look. Fans will also remember that Troian complemented the look with a gold crown adorned as well.
The couple has long married in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends, which included others PLL stars Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Tyler blackburn, Lulu Brud Y Keegan allen, in a three-day ceremony with the theme of the "Fort Day,quot; camp.
The guests slept in small white tents during the festivities, which Troian explained later was inspired by an impromptu date the couple had during the early stages of their relationship.
"8 years ago we were two friends who had shared very little time together," he wrote on Instagram. "We were tired and overworked and just wanted to have some peace and quiet. So he invited me to his apartment where we had built a pillow fort."
Troian continued: "He stapled sheets and Christmas lights to the ceiling. We closed the door to the outside world. We didn't answer our phones. And about pancakes and movies. Long nighttime conversations and sleep, we met. A little better. That was the first strong day. ".
"Every year after our fort became a little bigger until 3 years ago, our fort was a completely new home," continued its publication. "The first one we bought together. And in the stillness and tranquility of that,quot; strong day, "he asked me to marry him."
He concluded the sincere message, writing: "Any of the difficult moments we've had doing 8 years of long-distance work was worth it. The pain. The missing. The quiet nights just believing it would be worth it. We were right to believe in us. And not only did we believe in @halfadams, but everyone around us also believed it. "
