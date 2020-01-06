Troian Bellisario recycled her wedding dress at the Golden Globes 2020

We are having deja vu!

On Sunday, Troian Bellisario He showed that any dress can be worthy of a prize, even his wedding dress. Taking Instagram to share a fun behind the scenes moment with her husband Patrick J. Adams, the pretty Little Liars Alumbre revealed that he shook the dress that said "Yes, I want,quot; at a party after the 2020 Golden Globes.

"I wore half of my wedding dress," began his legend. "At home at 11. Eating ice cream. Happy # goldenglobes2020,quot;. In the photo, Troian can be seen feeding the Suits She stars in a scoop of ice cream while she puts on the lower half of her Cortana wedding dress, which she put on the duo's rustic nuptials in 2016.

This time, he combined the pleated high-waisted skirt with a beige silk sleeveless top. For his big day, however, the Where did you go, Bernadette? Star opted for a silky ivory blouse that featured a sweetheart neckline and transparent sleeves to create the best boho bridal look. Fans will also remember that Troian complemented the look with a gold crown adorned as well.