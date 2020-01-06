Transfer Talk on Sky Sports News – live broadcast | Soccer news

















Watch the live stream here

Watch the live stream here

Transfer Talk on Sky Sports News brings you the latest updates in the January transfer window. Watch it live every day of the week from 12 p.m.

The panel will discuss the latest football transfer news from the January window, including details about the agreements made, the movements in the pipeline and the players that everyone talks about.

The Transfer Show Live

You can watch a live stream through the Sky Sports YouTube and Twitter pages, the website and the application, giving you the latest news and reactions.

To watch, simply click on the video above starting at 12 p.m.