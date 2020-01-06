Trailer Review: Malang | filmfare.com

Movie: Malang

Director: Mohit Suri.

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu

Trailer rating: 3/5

All our life we ​​look for a high, something that excites us and pushes us to get out of bed every morning. While most find that in a relationship, their job or any other passion they may have, in Malang, we see people who are excited to kill others. The 165-second trailer of the movie gave us enough evidence that Malang will be a crazy trip.

Things start with Aditya Roy Kapur expressing his need to kill others. Although he doesn't get any of that, he continues to end lives to win a halt. It turns out that he knows the character of Disha Patani, who also seems to have a similar obsession. Later, Anil Kapoor, who plays a cop in the movie, enters the scene and decides to catch this crazy couple. Kunal Kemmu also makes an appearance, but we don't know much about his role, apart from the fact that he is also a psychotic killer like the rest. However, by observing the chemistry of Disha and Aditya in advance, we are sure that they will fire some fireworks on the big screen.

Malang is directed by the director of Aashiqui 2, Mohit Suri, and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan Films and Jay Shewakramani. It will be released on February 7, 2020.