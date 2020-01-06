Tom Pope of Port Vale apologizes for an alleged anti-Semitic tweet | Soccer news







Port Vale striker Tom Pope apologized for a supposed anti-Semitic social media post.

Pope was asked on Twitter to "predict the outcome of World War II,quot; after scoring in the FA Cup 4-1 loss to Manchester City.

His response, which was later eliminated, said: "We invaded Iran, then Cuba, then North Korea and then the Rothchilds (sic) are crowned champions of all the banks on the planet."

A statement from the Pope published by his club on Monday stated that "he had no knowledge of any link between the Rothschild family and the Jewish community."

He also said: "If I have offended someone, I would like to apologize greatly since this was never my intention."

The club said that the Football Association had asked Pope's comments about the tweet and that the club was conducting an internal investigation in parallel to the FA's questions.