Tom Hanks' son Chet's reaction to the confusion about his Caribbean accent is equally disconcerting

While Internet users wonder why the 29-year-old actor and musician spoke the patois at the Golden Globes, Tom and Rita Wilson's son shares another video that shows him speaking with the same accent.

Tom Hanks He was not the only one in his family that generated a massive reaction after his appearance at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Chester Hanks, the son of the winner of the Cecil B. de Mille Award, broke the Internet after he posted a video of Instagram speaking with a Caribbean accent from the red carpet of the ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, January 5.

He captioned the clip, "BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY COMING SOON IN DI AWARDS NA SEEN CHUNE IN". Some of his followers laughed while his mother Rita Wilson He reacted in the comments section of the video, "Perhaps the best laugh of the night."

However, many found their accent confusing, with CNN naming the video as the "strangest moment of the 2020 Golden Globes." Another asked: "Why is Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, speaking patois?"

It's not clear where the accent came from, but Chet responded without apologizing for the confusion about his strange accent. He shared a screenshot of a headline that read: "Tom Hanks' son, Chet, is filmed speaking in patois at the Golden Globes, and the Internet is baffled," and added in the title: "Average citizens: curse, this it's scary, I can't believe we're on the edge of WW3, let me see the news smh @CNN: [laughing while crying emojis] ".

Stirring the confusion, the 29-year-old actor and musician posted another video of him leaving a store and drinking a drink before speaking with the same accent and said he had woken up in the morning to watch "internet." going crazy. "He also wrote in the title:" RESPECT FOR MY #ISLAND MASSIVE 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯 🇲 RRRRRRRHHHHHHHHH. "

Chet and his family arrived at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in support of his father Tom, who was honored with the Cecil B. de Mille Award. The 63-year-old actor was excited to talk about his family in his acceptance speech.

"A man has been blessed with a family sitting that way," he said on stage with teary eyes. "A wife who is fantastic in every way and who taught me what love is, five children who are braver, stronger and wiser than their old man, and a loving group of people who have endured me being away for months and months time. I can't tell you how much your love means to me. "

Chet, also known as Chester Marlon Hanks, is one of Tom's two children with Rita. The couple also has another son, Truman Theodore. Tom also shares two children with his ex-wife Samantha Lewesactor Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Hanks. As for the fifth son he refers to in his speech, a source tells PEOPLE that the Oscar-winning actor thinks of Colin's wife, Samantha Bryant, "as a daughter."