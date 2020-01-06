Tom Hanks' son Chet reacts to Internet confusion with his accent

Tom Hanks He is not the only family member who is making news at the 2020 Golden Globes.
On Sunday afternoon, Chet Hanks He made the Internet talk when images of the rapper turned into an actor circulated talking with what appeared to be a Caribbean accent.
"BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY COMING SOON IN DI AWARDS NA SEEN,quot;, Chet captioned his Instagram video from the red carpet. "CHUNE IN,quot;
Behold, the Internet had some ideas and Chet noticed it completely.
On Monday morning, the 29-year-old shared a screenshot of the CNN headline that read "Tom Hanks' son, Chet, who speaks patis in the Golden Globes, and the Internet is baffled."
"Average citizens: damn, this is scary. I can't believe we're on the verge of World War III. Let me see the news, smh," he shared. "@CNN,quot;
Finally, Chet had a great night at the annual awards ceremony. In addition to having a main seat next to his father, Chet shared memories of a photo booth with Rita Wilson Y Awkwafina.
And yes, he was more than happy to support his father, who was excited when he received the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award.
"A man is blessed, a man is blessed with a family sitting in front like a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is … five children who are braver, stronger and more wise your old man, "said the 63-year-old man. "And a loving group of people who have refused me to be away months and months at a time. Of course, otherwise I wouldn't stand here if they didn't have to put up with that. I can't tell you how much your love means to me."
It's good to be a member of the Hanks family right now.
