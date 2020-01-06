Tom Hanks' reaction to the golden globes of Ricky Gervais Opening monologue goes viral

When the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Ricky Gervais would return this year to be the host of the Golden Globes for the fifth time, the expectation was that the comedian would go back to chasing celebrities on list A with some ingenuity and humor scathing during his opening monologue. .

As fans know, Gervais loves to call the entertainment industry and its most famous faces, and this year was no different. The office The creator began the night by pointing out to the public their hypocrisy when it comes to the companies they work for, as well as their disconnection from the real world. And Tom Hanks surprise reaction ended up being viral.

Gervais told the crowd that they say they are awake, but they need to look at the companies they work for: Apple, Amazon and Disney. He said that if ISIS started a transmission service, they would call their agent.

"So, if you win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech, right?" Gervais said. "You are not in a position to lecture the public about anything. You don't know anything about the real world. Most of you spent less time at school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, go up, accept your little prize, thank your Agent and your god, and fuck you.

At that time, the camera cut Hanks with an expression of amazement on his face, and the image was immediately converted into a meme by numerous Twitter fans.

The only thing better than the opening monologue of Ricky Gervais was the reactions of Tom Hanks in everything pic.twitter.com/XW6Er25Ghx – kat (@sugarysaturn) January 6, 2020

the A beautiful day in the neighborhood star was at the awards ceremony to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his incredible work throughout his career, and it was his What you do! Co-star Charlize Theron who gave him the honor.

But it was Hanks' reaction to Gervais' joke that caught fans' attention due to all their different facial expressions, and they created some pretty sweet memes about the moment.

A fan wrote that Tom Hanks had become one of the first memes of 2020, and another added that it was the only thing worth seeing in the Golden Globes this year. A third fan wrote that Tom Hanks in the Golden Globes "is me in so many situations."

When Hanks accepted his prize, he was visibly excited when he talked about his family and his career. He said he has the blessing of having a fantastic wife who taught him what love is and five children who are braver, stronger and wiser than his old man.



