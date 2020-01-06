Tom Hanks generates meme with his reaction to the monologue of the Golden Globes of Ricky Gervais

Apart from that, the night marks one of the biggest nights in Tom's career, as he is awarded this year's Cecil B. DeMille award at the 77th edition of the Golden Globes.

The 77th edition of the Golden Globes took place on Sunday, January 5 at night with Ricky Gervais repeating his role as host of the awards ceremony. With Ricky presenting the show once again, that just meant that people had to go through their awkward opening monologue. Tom Hanks, who was among the attendees, was apparently not particularly good at keeping poker face.

That night, Ricky joked almost everyone in the room. He started talking about Apple's decision to launch a streaming service this year. When the camera looked at Apple CEO Tim Cook, he looked visibly nervous.

"Apple roared in the television game with & # 39; The Morning Show & # 39;" Ricky said during his monologue. "An excellent drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs operating workshops in China."

Addressing the stars who attended the event, Ricky continued: "Well, you say you're awake, but the companies you work for … are amazing. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you would call your agent right?

"So, if you win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech, right?" You are not in a position to lecture the public about anything. You don't know anything about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg"Ricky folded." So, if you win, go up, accept your little prize, thank your agent and your god, and … ", he said before NBC cut his microphone.

At that moment, Tom appeared on the screen. He seemed totally uncomfortable as he pursed his lips as he grimaced at Ricky's speech. It was not long before the image of "Forrest Gump"The priceless facial expression of the actor became a viral meme on Twitter, which took his name to the trend on the site.

"When your parents yell at your brothers #TomHanks," wrote a user next to the meme. Meanwhile, another liked Tom's reaction to "how we all feel in class."

Someone else added: "Tom Hanks was not 100% enjoying @rickygervais as host of the #GoldenGlobes and it is worrying for me."

Other than that, the night marked one of the biggest nights in Tom's career. He received the Cecil B. DeMille award this year. Drowned, he thanked his family during his award acceptance speech, saying, "I can't tell you how much your love means to me."