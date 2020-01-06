Tiny Harris praises her husband, T.I. – Look at the photo you shared on your social media account

Tiny Harris praised her husband on her social media account with a photo and a message addressed to the rapper. Look what she had to say about him.

Tiny couldn't feel safer with Tip by her side, according to the message she posted on her social media account.

‘You couldn't tell that beautiful smile, but Big Daddy @ troubleman31 doesn't play! #MyProtector #MyHubby #Mine #AlwaysFeelSafeWhenImWitHim 👑💘😋💋 ’Tiny captioned his post.

Someone exclaimed: "Aw, it's good to see you all together and happy that Mr. and Mrs. Harris live." No matter how much they tried to separate, they couldn't and I love that kind of bond, keep it up and I love you both. "

Another follower posted this: ‘Whatever you are doing, keep it up! Both shine with happiness. "

Someone else said: "That's beautiful, no matter what people say, Tiny, he's yours!" And another fan wrote: "I've always loved the way you love each other."

Another Instagram installer got excited about the couple and said, "Everyone looks great together." I am really happy for you guys ".

Speaking of security, Tip had a message he shared the other day about the tense situation between the United States and Iran.

Tip shared a post on his social media account in which he says he agrees with Iranian leaders regarding some aspects.

The video and its legend that managed to trigger a great debate in the comments.



